Largest power plant to operate in full swing

Truly, it is a matter of great joy that Bangladesh is set to launch its largest power plant today. The plant has a capacity of producing 1,320 megawatts electricity. The coal powered energy facility is located beside Patuakhali's Payra River. With such an enormous capacity, the power plant will play the central role in ensuring country's electricity supply in the upcoming days. We congratulate the government on its success in materializing one of the ten mega infrastructural projects.



The Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited China (BCPCL) started its journey in 2016 to establish the country's largest power plant in Payra. The power plant is located on 982.77 acres of land. The total cost of the project is estimated at around Tk 20,000 crore or $2.46 billion. The Export-Import Bank of China lent $1.96 billion of the cost while the rest was funded by Bangladesh. In order to feed the power facility, Bangladesh has signed a treaty with Indonesia to import coal.





According to government officials, about 80-85% of the plant's electricity will be supplied to the southern part of the country, especially, Barisal and Khulna region in order to set up a new industrial hub in these areas, while the area is primarily an agricultural and residential region.



However, when the power plant will run at full swing, around 13,000 tonnes of coal will be needed to power it and it will generate 180 tonnes of fly and bottom ash as by-products. In order to dispose these by-products, the plant has a 76.30 acre dumping zone where 25 years' worth of by-products can be disposed, ensuring environmental safety to the locality. In addition to that, the boilers have been used in the power plant are of ultra supercritical technology. Therefore, there is less environment related concerns regarding the plant, since this technology refines fly ash.



Bangladesh has become an energy hungry country in recent years, since the country has achieved remarkable economic development. The country's power generation capacity has reached to 25,514 MW from just 4,942MW in 2009. The country has set its target to be a developed country by 2041. Therefore, numerous development projects are being materialized in including power generating plants, since energy sector is a vital element to country's economy.



In fact, a country's economic status can be determined through the standard of using energy. Because of realistic policy and proper materialisation of them, the country has remarkably improved in energy sector. Consequently, 100 per cent electronification has already been completed in the country, according to energy division.



We believe, Bangladesh will continue its mission to be a developed country by ensuring energy security, materialising planned power plants.