Monday, 21 March, 2022
Letter To the Editor

Tutors and tuition media

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022

Dear Sir
Since time immemorial, tuition is a rewarding platform for higher class's students. Presently, it has become one of the most hassle-free jobs and a lucrative source of income for many students. Tuition media house is another media house that provides easy access to tuitions among students.

The necessity of tuition media is immense. But somehow there is a dark side of it. Some media houses charges advance fee and collects 50 to 60 percent fee charge within 7 days. Once they pay the advance fee the tuition providers are mostly unable to provide tuitions at first leaving the poor students at bay. Once the students are provided tuitions, the media houses force the students to pay the media charges within 7 days. Even some media houses coincide with the guardians to let the tuitions available for one month. Some media houses provide fake services- such as fake advancement fees with no tuitions available, promises lucrative tuitions without verification. Some female students are subjected to physical harassment (over consultations with the fake guardians on phone) arriving at the false premises. It is time for the authority concerned to take stern measures against the growing rise of tuition media houses in and around Dhaka.

Nuzhat Rifa Ehsan
A practicing lawyer



