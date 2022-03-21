

Enforceability of international law: Public perception versus reality



It is not the first time that the UN is receiving such backlash. Its incompetency in Middle East has also been seen with unkind eyes. However, the backlash in the Ukraine issue is much more intense and getting a lot more attention from the western media as it is taking place in a so-called "first world" country.



Nevertheless, the questions that are being asked are similar to the ones before i.e. 'Why do even international laws exist?' Simultaneously, the role of the UN has been questioned as to why it is failing to take any effective steps to stop the war.



What most people perceive the international law as is that it is a superior law to domestic law which is to be abided by all the countries in the world and in case of breach, the UN can intervene to redress them. But the reality is far from what the public perception is in regards to international law.



What most people do not realise is that international law and domestic law cannot be seen with the same eyes. Domestic laws are enacted by the sovereign authority of a state and they are backed by sanctions in case of breach. This model of law is called a vertical model and in this context the sovereign i.e. the state can sanction anyone breaching those laws within its jurisdiction.



On the other hand, in international law, most of the obligations are taken upon by the States themselves and are not forced to do so. It is a horizontal model of law where everything depends on mutual agreement and not on compulsion.



Moreover, there is no sovereign over those States which can impose sanctions or punish in case of breach of those obligations and definitely not even UN.



Generally, the States are expected to bind themselves with the decision of ICJ and to act upon it. On 16 March, 2022, International Court of Justice has ordered Russia to suspend her invasion of Ukraine with 13 votes in favour and 2 votes against the decision. However, in case they do not, what happens next is a bit complicated.



If the States do not comply with the decisions of ICJ, the Court cannot do much in this regard. But the UN Security Council can pass a resolution to take necessary steps to enforce the decision of ICJ. But the existence of veto power of the superpower countries i.e. the US, UK, France, Russia and China are a huge impediment to this particular method.



Generally, international law treats all the states equally in the legal sense. However, the veto power might be the only legal avenue where five states are given superiority over other states. In fact, it has been seen how this veto power makes the enforcement of international law impossible sometimes.



For instance, in the Nicaragua case, the USA was found to be in violation of international law and was asked to compensate Nicaragua by the ICJ. But the USA refused to comply with the judgement. When resolutions were brought to the UN Security Council by Nicaragua, it was vetoed by the USA.



They vetoed it several times and the last time the resolution was defeated with 1 vote against (USA), 3 abstentions and 11 in favour. The numbers are quite similar to the ones which were present in the result of resolutions brought to condemn and stop the Russian actions in the Ukraine.



It clearly shows that the majority are not comparable to veto of a superpower country.



The resolution of Nicaragua was later brought before the UN General Assembly which was passed with overwhelming majority in favour. It is similar in the case of the resolution recently brought to UNGA to condemn Russia. Nonetheless, these resolutions in UNGA do not have binding effects like the ones in UNSC and only carry certain political significance.



The above mentioned conducts of both USA and Russia clearly show that in regards to enforcement of international laws, they (superpowers) have superior positions to other States. Nevertheless, does it mean that the international laws have no place in the eyes of these States and they do not need to comply with them?



The answer to the question is in the negative. Even the superpowers are obliged to follow international obligations. For instance, Vladimir Putin did not start his "military operations" without any justification on his part. Russia first officially recognised Donetsk and Luhansk (Donbas region of Ukraine) as two separate independent States.



Later, Putin started his "military operations" by enforcing an agreement between those two States and Russia as a part of collective self defence by invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter. Moreover, they are saying that they are trying to comply with the Geneva Convention. It means Russia is claiming that their actions are in conformity with the international laws.



Clearly, Russia is not blatantly violating international law; rather they have taken certain steps to justify their actions. Their justification means that the international law is not for show and acts as a restricting factor to the states. Russia has been preparing for it for years to make such justifications. How the Ukraine utilised those years however, is part of another discussion.



It is true that enforcement of international laws is unlike the domestic laws as they belong to different models. However, we also need to keep in mind that even more control of an organisation to enforce international laws might mean violation of sovereignty of a state and thus, it might as well not be desirable.

Akhlak-Ul-Islam Tusar, Final Year Undergraduate

Law Student at

East West University









Russia's recent actions to initiate "military operations" against her neighbour, Ukraine have put a lot of doubts in the mind of the general public as to the existence and the effectiveness of international law. In fact, the biggest organisation which advocates for the proper application of international law i.e. the United Nations has also received a lot of criticism for its inability.It is not the first time that the UN is receiving such backlash. Its incompetency in Middle East has also been seen with unkind eyes. However, the backlash in the Ukraine issue is much more intense and getting a lot more attention from the western media as it is taking place in a so-called "first world" country.Nevertheless, the questions that are being asked are similar to the ones before i.e. 'Why do even international laws exist?' Simultaneously, the role of the UN has been questioned as to why it is failing to take any effective steps to stop the war.What most people perceive the international law as is that it is a superior law to domestic law which is to be abided by all the countries in the world and in case of breach, the UN can intervene to redress them. But the reality is far from what the public perception is in regards to international law.What most people do not realise is that international law and domestic law cannot be seen with the same eyes. Domestic laws are enacted by the sovereign authority of a state and they are backed by sanctions in case of breach. This model of law is called a vertical model and in this context the sovereign i.e. the state can sanction anyone breaching those laws within its jurisdiction.On the other hand, in international law, most of the obligations are taken upon by the States themselves and are not forced to do so. It is a horizontal model of law where everything depends on mutual agreement and not on compulsion.Moreover, there is no sovereign over those States which can impose sanctions or punish in case of breach of those obligations and definitely not even UN.Generally, the States are expected to bind themselves with the decision of ICJ and to act upon it. On 16 March, 2022, International Court of Justice has ordered Russia to suspend her invasion of Ukraine with 13 votes in favour and 2 votes against the decision. However, in case they do not, what happens next is a bit complicated.If the States do not comply with the decisions of ICJ, the Court cannot do much in this regard. But the UN Security Council can pass a resolution to take necessary steps to enforce the decision of ICJ. But the existence of veto power of the superpower countries i.e. the US, UK, France, Russia and China are a huge impediment to this particular method.Generally, international law treats all the states equally in the legal sense. However, the veto power might be the only legal avenue where five states are given superiority over other states. In fact, it has been seen how this veto power makes the enforcement of international law impossible sometimes.For instance, in the Nicaragua case, the USA was found to be in violation of international law and was asked to compensate Nicaragua by the ICJ. But the USA refused to comply with the judgement. When resolutions were brought to the UN Security Council by Nicaragua, it was vetoed by the USA.They vetoed it several times and the last time the resolution was defeated with 1 vote against (USA), 3 abstentions and 11 in favour. The numbers are quite similar to the ones which were present in the result of resolutions brought to condemn and stop the Russian actions in the Ukraine.It clearly shows that the majority are not comparable to veto of a superpower country.The resolution of Nicaragua was later brought before the UN General Assembly which was passed with overwhelming majority in favour. It is similar in the case of the resolution recently brought to UNGA to condemn Russia. Nonetheless, these resolutions in UNGA do not have binding effects like the ones in UNSC and only carry certain political significance.The above mentioned conducts of both USA and Russia clearly show that in regards to enforcement of international laws, they (superpowers) have superior positions to other States. Nevertheless, does it mean that the international laws have no place in the eyes of these States and they do not need to comply with them?The answer to the question is in the negative. Even the superpowers are obliged to follow international obligations. For instance, Vladimir Putin did not start his "military operations" without any justification on his part. Russia first officially recognised Donetsk and Luhansk (Donbas region of Ukraine) as two separate independent States.Later, Putin started his "military operations" by enforcing an agreement between those two States and Russia as a part of collective self defence by invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter. Moreover, they are saying that they are trying to comply with the Geneva Convention. It means Russia is claiming that their actions are in conformity with the international laws.Clearly, Russia is not blatantly violating international law; rather they have taken certain steps to justify their actions. Their justification means that the international law is not for show and acts as a restricting factor to the states. Russia has been preparing for it for years to make such justifications. How the Ukraine utilised those years however, is part of another discussion.It is true that enforcement of international laws is unlike the domestic laws as they belong to different models. However, we also need to keep in mind that even more control of an organisation to enforce international laws might mean violation of sovereignty of a state and thus, it might as well not be desirable.Akhlak-Ul-Islam Tusar, Final Year UndergraduateLaw Student atEast West University