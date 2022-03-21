

Beginning of Bengali resistance in administration



In an evening of late 1967, I found colleague Mohiuddin Ahmed, popularly known as Madhu, engaged in angry exchanges with Choudhury Aminullah from the Punjab. Mohiuddin was a member of the Pakistan Foreign Service while Aminullah was in the CSP. Junior to me in class, Mohiuddin became a close friend from the academy days. He was lean, almost underweight when he joined the academy. He was a spirited person with unflinching commitment to the cause of Bengali rights in pre-1971 Pakistan. I saw Mohiuddin and Aminullah locked in a near-violent verbal confrontation.



After dinner when only a few probationers were in the dining hall, Aminullah made a provocative remark regarding the talent and competence of the Bengali officers. Mohiuddin Madhu protested angrily. Aminullah then shouted, 'You 99 pound stupid fellow, I will teach you a lesson'. Undaunted, Mohiuddin retorted with equal rage, 'I will smash your bones. What do you think of us?' We intervened and the verbal struggle did not end in fisticuffs.



A dauntless fighter for the cause of assertion of the rights of Bengalis of pre-1971 Pakistan, Mohiuddin's courageous efforts were not limited to charged debates with the West Pakistan colleagues who seemed to look down upon the Bengalis. He did more. A few months later, Mohiuddin gave a seminar in the academy. In accordance with existing practice, a trainee officer was required to give one seminar on a subject of his choice. He had to choose a colleague as chairman of his session. The director, deputy directors, the in-house faculty and all the probationers attended the event. Days before his seminar, Mohiuddin requested me to chair his session. I readily agreed but I did not ask him what the subject of his presentation would be. Minutes before the seminar, I came to learn that his subject was the Six-Point programme for the maximum autonomy for East Bengal announced by the Awami League president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Lahore in early 1966. I could not but be worried about Mohiuddin's and my future in the service of the government. This was a delicate juncture in which the fracture between the West Pakistan-centred ruling junta and the fighters for rights of the Bengalis was widening fast. The Bangali officials in military and civil services were under increasing pressures by the witch-hunting spree launched by the ruling junta since early 1968.



Nevertheless, there was nothing else for me to do excepting listen with worried patience to Mohiuddin's presentation. He made a systematic and strong argument of the case for the Six Points. He described the main features of the programme and its necessity in national life with impressive information and data.



Needless to say, after the presentation, he had to face a volley of critical and aggressive questions. One of the questioners was Choudhury Aminullah with whom Mohiuddin got locked into combative debate almost every other day. Aminullah asked, 'In the CSS examinations, apart from the three or four posts reserved on the basis of merit, the system of quota for East Pakistan to ensure parity between the two wings proves to be unfair to the West Pakistanis.



It ensures that even with lower scores you can get into higher services while we with higher marks are unable to join the services. Don't you think that we the West Pakistanis are giving to you the jobs that are our rightful due?' I anxiously thought that it would be hard for Mohiuddin Madhu to give a forceful reply to this question. Nevertheless, as I asked him to respond to the query, he came back undaunted with an assertive reply.



He said, 'I don't agree with you.' Aminullah countered, 'Why not?' Mohiuddin's candid and courageous response was, 'Not you, but we are sacrificing a half of the jobs for you so that the unity of the country is not disturbed or destroyed. If East Pakistan (East Bengal) were a sovereign and independent country, all the government jobs would have gone to the Bengalis.' This straight forward and disarming statement made the audience including the director and the deputy directors shocked and stunned.



If considered with inimical motives, the observation of Mohiuddin Madhu could be equated with sedition. If he were the accused, I would have been an accomplice. Whatever be the reason, this potentially inflammable incident did not expose us to persecution or prosecution.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times"









