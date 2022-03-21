Country’s digitalization needs a cybersecurity reset

Digital Bangladesh has been at the forefront of all of our progress over the last decade and more. In 2017, more than 250 Bangladeshi companies exported ICT services to more than 60 countries worldwide, totaling $800 million, or around 2.2 percent of Bangladesh's overall export value.



Henry Hilton, Managing Director of ADN Telecom Ltd, one of the top information communication technology companies, said most government offices and almost all corporate organizations in Bangladesh now use the internet to digitalize services as part of a major move for the country to become a digital nation.



Bangladesh is on the cusp of a digital revolution, as both the public and commercial sectors embrace information and communication technology and services. Government is taking steps to turn the country into a digital economy.

The transition to a digital economy is anticipated to spark a new wave of economic development, attract more investment, and generate new employment in a variety of industries.



But, it also offers a significant challenge in terms of cybersecurity. With the transition to a digital economy, a growing quantity of consumer and citizen data will be held digitally, and a substantial number of transactions will be conducted online by businesses, consumers, and government agencies.



As a result, cybercriminals and hackers are increasingly targeting Bangladesh. As our country's institutions embrace digitization, the genuine risk of cybercrime must not be overlooked. Multiple stakeholders, particularly Bangladeshi enterprises, must improve their capacity to deal with this risk.



Bangladesh is witnessing an increasing trend of cybercrimes. As many as 622 cyber crime cases were filed till December 15, 2020. It is crucial to note that many cyber attacks go unnoticed and unreported, therefore this number might be significantly higher.



The losses are caused by operational interruptions, the loss of crucial data and innovations, customer attrition and the impact on company image, as well as a rise in legal claims and insurance premiums.



One of the main reasons for this is the existing lack of knowledge about the effect and significance of cyber security. Many companies consider it as a minor issue for their IT staff, rather than a strategic priority. In reality, many cybersecurity occurrences go unreported because they are unidentifiable.



As such, there is a lack of awareness of the need for specialized and tailored sector-specific cybersecurity policies that differ vastly from IT security and must be adopted by the company. All of this is based on a lack of current expertise, or technical skills, to push cybersecurity goals. This involves both human competence and cybersecurity strategy, and also real security measures execution.



One of the most common misunderstandings regarding cybersecurity is that cyber-attacks only affect the financial services and banking sectors. It's worth noting that industrial enterprises are just as susceptible.



Simultaneously, it has become evident that traditional IT platforms and firewalls are becoming increasingly ineffective in keeping sophisticated hackers from wreaking havoc.



So, Bangladeshi companies must be active in order to develop efficiency and efficacy in cybersecurity administration. This needs a strategy from the very top. It is critical that CEOs place this at the top of their boards of a company and create strictly delineated security road maps in order to have a more disciplined execution in line with their security strategy.



Companies must also evaluate the resources that are most vulnerable. This will vary from industry to industry and from company to company. It is essential to recognize the most valuable assets, those that will "strike you the hardest," to narrow down all probable attack paths, and to proactively establish processes and procedures to mitigate those threats.



Also, it is vital that businesses conduct frequent stress testing that imitate real-world threats. This can assist in finding areas of the environment (systems, information, etc.) that will be most affected in the case of an incident and assessing the company's threat detection capabilities.



Moreover, businesses must begin collaborating with peers to learn from one another's perceptions prospective cyber-attacks, detecting concealed hazards, and co-developing a security mechanism.



Furthermore, companies must include their staff in the battle against security breaches. There is an urgent necessity to shift cybersecurity's view from that of an inactive agent to that of an active business partner. It is critical to guarantee that everyone in the company participates actively.



Lastly, authorities must check that they have addressed all bases. This includes legislation that establishes basic cybersecurity requirements for organizations across the country. Perhaps even a ranking system that categorizes organizations depending on their preparation on this front. Simultaneously, harsh rules for cybercrime culprits are required to dissuade such criminals successfully.



According to an expert of the Digital Security Agency, the cyber security strategy might help Bangladesh become more confident, capable, and resilient in this fast-paced digital world. The government is focusing on ensuring cyber security for the development of the country's economy.



Md Mostofa Akbar, professor of computer science and engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), stated that Bangladesh is an emerging leader in cyber security since it has improved in attack prevention.



"At the moment, business automation, connectivity, and data security are major topics." And, as a result of this process, we are on the verge of a digital revolution that would alter the whole IT, ICT, and digitalisation panorama in Bangladesh."



So, it is now up to companies to guarantee that they are ready to embrace and take advantage of the opportunities provided by this change. The only way to do this is to include cybersecurity on the corporate agenda.

Afsana Rubaiyat is a law student at North South University (NSU).

















