

Blended education: Solution for inclusive development of Bangladesh



Even the university makes partnerships with external agencies (e.g., British Council in Bangladesh) to conduct in-person exams across the world. However, the placement or internships must be face-to-face with the relevant educational institutions or industries. This is what blended education all about--blending the best practices of both face-to-face and online activities for better learning outcomes.



Blended education is an umbrella term for us that considers any technology-based education irrespective of high-tech (e.g., Internet based), low-tech (e.g., TV, Radio) or no-tech (e.g., Worksheets) conditions across various physical and online environments for synchronous and asynchronous interaction. It is a process of integrating the most appropriate learning and teaching strategies, technology and/or media to provide meaningful, flexible learning experiences to achieve better learning outcomes. This type of education requires the physical and virtual presence of both teacher and student, with some elements of student control over time, place, path, or pace. Several meta-analyses of evidence-based research around blended education outlined that student achievement was higher in blended education when compared to either fully online or fully face-to-face learning.

In September 2021 the Government of Bangladesh has formed a National Blended Education Taskforce incorporating 6-7 Ministries headed by Hon. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni M.P for formulating a Master Plan from preschool to postgraduate education. Prior to that, the University Grants Commission (UGC) approved National Blended Learning Policy for Higher Education in July 2021, which is expected to be considered at the program level (e.g., BSc in CSE) and 33-40% of the total credits of a program could be offered online with prior approval of the relevant bodies. It is not the same for primary or secondary education, therefore a more comprehensive strategy has been adopted by the national taskforce to put forward the fact that blended education does not always incorporate online component.



The implementation of 'Digital Bangladesh' in the last thirteen years (2009-2021) has developed huge ICT infrastructure all over the country, almost in every sector as well as in everyday life of the people. Now the platform is set to kick-off full-fledged blended education in Bangladesh to ensure meaningful, equitable and inclusive education for all. In the World Economic Forum 2021 the policy adviser of a2ioutlined Blended Education for All (BEFA) framework which is considered as the foundation of National Blended Education Master Plan (2022-2041). The BEFA framework comprises 5 pillars--teaching-learning activities, contents and resources, assessment, teacher's capacity development, and inclusive infrastructure as well as three enabling factors--policy, management, and partnership, around which the whole master plan is revolved.



The National Taskforce has recently completed a 2-days long workshop on Blended Education Master Plan Finalization at Daffodil International University and adopted a strategy of sourcing immediate (by 2023), short-term (by 2025), mid-term (by 2031) and long-term (by 2041) plan with required budget for each sub-committee--Pre-primary, Primary and Non-formal Education; Secondary and Higher Secondary Education; Higher Education; Medical Education; Madrasah Education; Technical Education and three more sections under the Higher Education sub-committee -National University (2257Colleges with 2.8 million students), Open University (1550 study centres with 9,65,000 students) and Islamic Arabic University (1707 Fazil and Kamil Madrasahs with 2,65,000 students).



During the COVID 19 pandemic, 1.6 billion children globally were affected by school closures. UNICEF analysis suggests that increasing educational institutions' digital connectivity and, therefore students' access to education, can increase a country's GDP. Mapping and assessing the connectivity of educational institutions worldwide is a much-needed step to stimulate the investment. Educational institutions also play the role in anchoring the community for learning as well as for celebrations, in times of crisis, to vote or to access health and emergency services. Connecting every educational institution in the country to the internet will reduce the digital divide from becoming a digital chasm and to achieve Vision 2041.



There are three major elements of inclusive infrastructure to ensure effective teaching-learning at the educational institutions - devices, platforms, and end-user connectivity. Bangladesh has the 12th highest Smartphone users in the world and 5th highest internet usage in whole Asia. The local market of digital devices is $1.5 billion with 29.3% annual growth rate. 'Made in Bangladesh' for digital devices is considered a good option to consider for better affordability, service, generating employment opportunities, and contents. In order to facilitate online blended education at each class, there should be a smart TV at every class and ideally, a digital device for each student. One Student - One Device - One Dream needs to be a viable plan to ensure devices for effective blended education.



A stable, accessible and cost-effective Learning and Content Management System (LCMS) with appropriate interactive content is crucial for an effective blended education. A number of learning platforms have been significantly contributing to the nation's blended and online education space such as Muktopaath, Konnect, Teacher's Portal, 10 Minute School, GoEdu, etc. In terms of content for example, 75,78,556+ materials are available, 140 digital interactive courses for Sheikh Russel digital labs, and 4000+ digital content on future skill enabling tools. LMS Zero--Zero Cost, Zero Complexity, Zero Maintenance could be an effective immediate solution.



A mega plan to connect all the 4554 lowest administrative units (unions) and 97 sites has been taken by the government through a number of projects and agencies--Info Sarker-3 (2586), BTCL (1216), Connected Bangladesh (617), Satellite (12) by June 2023. Now it would be easier for the government to design and develop the last-mile infrastructure from the nearest Points of Presence (PoPs) or mobile tower to connect all the 100 thousand educational institutions of the country. There should be a minimum 20 Mbps at each classroom or teacher's room and 30-50 Mbps at each computer lab by 2025.Also, for providing connectivity among higher education and research institutions, there is a high-performance data Communications network called BdREN in Bangladesh



Recently the government has initiated National Intelligence for Skills, Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship (NISE3) and put more emphasis on need-based curricula, outcome-based education, technical and vocational education, various internship and placement programs, etc. Now we have more people of working age than ever before, but foreigners still dominate our job market in the technical, managerial levels in diverse industries, corporate firms and multi-national companies. This trend leads to $6 billion remittance outflow from Bangladesh annually. Therefore, if we can transform our large population into a skilled workforce though blended education, it will strengthen our ongoing socio-economic development.



The advancement we have made today in blended and online education within such a quick timeframe is quite incredible due to the prompt actions from the Ministry of Education, UGC and other relevant bodies during Covid-19, which could have taken 5-10 years otherwise. The Blended Education Master Plan (2022-2041) would be a revolution if we could institutionalise it and transform into practices. Can't we expect at least 20 universities of Bangladesh in international rankings, their contribution of 10 billion Taka to the national economy from foreign students and 500 research commercialisations and/or patents per year in 2041's Innovative Bangladesh? Let's innovate, not imitate and enrich Bangladesh.

Dr Md Aktaruzzaman, Director, Blended Learning Centre & Attached Prof, Daffodil International University & Head of ICTE, Bangabandhu Digital University (BDU)









