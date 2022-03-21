14 killed, 37 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 14 people including two women and a minor child have been killed and at least 37 others injured in separate road accidents in 12 districts- Dinajpur, Joypurhat, Chapainawabganj, Rangamati, Mymensingh, Bhola, Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Kurigram, Patuakhali, Rangpur and Satkhira, in three days.

DINAJPUR: Two youths were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Anwarul Islam, 23, and Nazrul Islam, 22, residents of Tajpur Village in the upazila. They were relatives.

Police sources said Anwarul and Nazrul were going to Fulbari Upazila riding by a motorcycle at dawn. Suddenly, the motorcycle hit a parked truck after losing its control over the steering in Kaugaon Rajapukur area on the Dinajpur-Fulbari Highway at around 5am, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a nearby hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

A total of 22 bottles of phensedyl syrup were also seized from the scene.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Dinajpur Kotwali PS in this connection, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed and another injured in a road accident in Baniapara area in the district town on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman, 40, son of Mojammel Haque, a resident of Baniapara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was the president of Bombu Union Unit of BCL.

Local sources said Atiqur and his friend Aminul were returning to their houses riding by a motorcycle in the afternoon. At that time, a truck collided head-on with the motorcycle in Baniapara area, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Joypurhat Sadar Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Atiqur dead.

Critically injured Aminul Islam was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Babul, 53, son of Tota Ali, a resident of Dihitola Village under Gomastapur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Babul was heading to Chak Kustam Mor from his house at around 12pm riding by a bicycle.

At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit him in Chak Kustam area on the Gomastapur-Chapainawabganj Road, leaving the bicyclist critically injured.

Later, Babul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

RANGAMATI: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Rajsthali area in the district town on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Hlathoachiang Marma, 35, a resident of Gaindapara area in the town.

Local sources said a mahendra (local vehicle) collided head-on with a goods-laden truck in Rajsthali area, which left the mahendra driver dead on the spot and three others injured.

Of the injured, two were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Abu Saleh confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Islam, 65, a resident of Dhopaghat Village under Rawana Union.

Police and local sources said a lorry hit Islam in Shibganj Bazar area on the Gafargaon-Bhaluka Road at around 7:30pm while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the lorry and arrested its driver from the scene.

Gafargaon PS OC Farooq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken place in this connection.

BHOLA: A retired headmaster of a school was killed in a road accident in the district town on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Pran Gopal Dey, 65, retired headmaster of Bhola Government Boys High School.

Local sources said the man was hit by an auto-rickshaw in Kalinath Rayer Bazar area of the town in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Bhola Sadar Model PS OC Mohammad Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Supra Moni, 5, daughter of Jashim Uddin, a resident of Bazar Para area under Pekua Union.

Police and local sources said a Chattogram-bound speedy microbus hit Supra Moni in Bazar Para area on the Pekua-Banshkhali-Anwara Road at around 12:30pm, leaving the child critically injured.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries while on the way to a local hospital.

However, police seized the microbus and arrested its driver in this connection.

The arrested person is Md Imran, a resident of Sirabattali Village in Anwara Upazila of Chattogram.

Pekua PS OC (Investigation) Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Two people from the same family were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Akbar Ali, 60, and his sister-in-law Pinjira Begum, 55, wife of Joynal Ali, residents of Mirganj Atarpara Village under Monigram Union in the upazila.

The injured are: Minu Begum, 45, wife of Akbar Ali, Anu Begum, 50, Alal Uddin, 34, Shihab Ali, 13, and Sohana Khatun, 11.

Police and local sources said Akbar Ali along with his six family members went to visit his daughter's in-laws' house in Nawhata on Thursday.

On Friday, they were returning home from there riding by an auto-rickshaw.

At around 11am, the auto-rickshaw fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Kharkhari Bypass area, which left all of them injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to the RMCH, where Akbar Ali and Pinjira Begum succumbed to their injuries. Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 68, son of Rahamat Ali, a resident of Purba Sapkhaoa Village under Raiganj Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Mohammad Ali in Purba Sapkhaoa area on the Sapkhaoa-Beparihat Road at noon while he was going to a local mosque to perform Juma prayer, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured.

Later, injured Mohammad Ali succumbed to his injuries in Kurigram while on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

However, police seized the motorcycle and detained its driver Badsha Mia from the scene.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shilpi Begum, 38, wife of Dulal Farazi, a resident of Kachipara area.

Quoting locals, Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun said a brick-laden trolley hit a rickshaw coming from opposite direction at Mridha Bari in Kachipara area at around 9am, leaving its passenger Shilpi dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

RANGPUR: Two people were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Mithapukur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately. Of the deceased, one was the truck driver and another was a passenger of the bus.

Police sources said a Rangpur-bound bus hit a potato-laden truck in Shathibari area on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway at around 4:30am, which left the duo dead on the spot and six others injured.

The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.

Baradarga Highway PS OC Shahjahan Ali confirmed the incident.

SATKHIRA: At least 22 people were injured when a passenger-laden bus overturned at Patkelghata on the Satkhira-Khulna Highway in the district on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said the bus overturned when the driver lost control over the steering while trying to give side a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Eyewitness Rafiqul Islam, a trader, said when the bus reached Patkelghata at around 9:30am, the driver lost control when he tried to give side to a truck and overturned, which left at least 22 people injured.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and rescued the injured.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals and clinics.

Patkelghata PS OC Kanchan Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.