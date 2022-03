RANGAMATI, Mar 20: At least 20 houses were gutted by fire that broke out in Omdamia Hill Khanbari area in the town on Friday.

The fire started from a cooking stove in a house at around 5pm.

Local sources said the fire broke out from the cooking stove of a house in the afternoon and soon engulfed adjacent houses in the area.

Being informed, a team of Fire Service rushed in, and brought the fire under control after an hour of frantic effort.