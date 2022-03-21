Video
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:15 AM
Home Countryside

3 drown in Rajshahi, Chattogram

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondents

Two schoolboys and a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Chattogram, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Two schoolboys drowned in the Padma River in Boalia Police Station (PS) area in the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Nirab, 15, son of Sarik Ali, and Shahin, 16, son of Saeed Ali. Nirab was an eighth grader at Loknath School and Shahin at Education Board Model School.
Local sources said eight to ten students including Nirab, Shahin and Sajeed went to the Padma River in Barakuthi area at around 11:30am to take bath.
At one stage, Sajeed suddenly drowned. Nirab and Shahin also went missing in the river as they came forward to rescue him.
Being informed, a team from the fire service station rushed in, and rescued the three.
They, later, took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nirab and Shahin dead.
Office-in-Charge of Boalia PS Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.
CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Montaha, 5, daughter of Selim, a resident of Chariya Village under Mirzapur Union in the upazila.
According to locals, Montaha went missing at noon after having launch. After that, the child was found floating in a pond.
Later, locals rescued her and rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Dr Nabila Akhter of the health complex confirmed the incident.


