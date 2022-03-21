Two prisoners die in Barishal

BARISHAL, Mar 19: A prisoner of Patuakhali Jail died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Halim, 46, son of late Abdul Qarim, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Dhalua Union in Sadar Upazila of Barguna District.

Local sources said a mobile court sentenced Abdul Halim along with three others to one-year in jail on December in 2021 for illegally lifting sand from a river in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali District.

However, he had a heart attack on March 13 while he was in Patuakhali Jail.

The jail authorities took him to the SBMCH, where he on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, a prisoner of Barishal Central Jail died at SBMCH in the city on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jahirul Islam, 23, son of Barek Hawlader of Vhar Fenua area in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district.

Deputy Jailer of Barishal Central Jail Al Mamun said Jahirul was an accused in a murder case. He came to the jail on January 12 this year.

On Sunday morning, he felt chest pain all of a sudden.

He was immediately taken to the SBMCH, where he died at around 12pm, the deputy jailer adder.









