TCB starts selling essential items to 6,36,374 families in four districts



Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah NDC distributing TCB products on Mahishabathan Colony ground in the city on Sunday morning. photo: observer

A total of 6,36,374 families would get TCB products in four districts- Gaibandha, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur and Rajbari.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and also District Magistrate Md. Oliur Rahman formally inaugurated the sale activity of TCB's essential items to the low-income group families at a function held on the ground of Raghunathpur High School under Ballamjhar Union of Sadar Upazila in the district at noon as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Oliur Rahman said, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken initiative to provide essential food items to one crore low-income group families across the country in affordable prices ahead of forthcoming holy month of Ramadan through TCB.

Of them, some 2,08,950 families of the district would get the food items through 32 TCB dealers here in affordable prices, he also said.

The DC also urged the dealers and the local government bodies to sell the essential food items to the selected beneficiaries of the district without any criticism.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) RafiulAlam, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Anisur Rahman and Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Zulfiker Rahman and local elite were present on the occasion.

From the TCB dealer, a consumer would be able to take maximum 2 kg of sugar at Taka 55 per kg, 2 liters of soya bean oil at Taka 110 per liter, 2 kg s of lentil at Taka 65 per kg and 2 kg of chickpea at Taka 50 per kg, sources said.

The essential items will be sold in two phases. In the first phase, TCB will sell the essential items from March 20 and continue until March 30. In the 2nd phase, the organization will sell the products from April 3 to continue until April 20, sources added.

KISHOREGANJ: According to the announcement of the Prime Minister, a total of 2,82,560 low-income families will get essentials at subsidy prices through TCB in the district.

It was disclosed at a press conference arranged by DC Mohammad Shamim Alam in the conference room of his office on Saturday afternoon. It was presided over by the DC.

Additional DC (ADC-General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, ADC (Education & ICT) Golam Mostafa, Additional Deputy Magistrate Farhana Khanam, Sadar UNO Mohammad Ali Siddique, Kishoreganj Press Club Convener Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, its former president A.K. Nasim Khan, Vice-President Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, former general secretary Saiful Malek Chowdhury, and Journalist Rajibul Hoque Siddique were present at the press conference.

Through 83 dealers each family will get two kg pulse, sugar, and soya bean oil in 13 upazilas and 8 municipalities from March 20 to 30.

PIROJPUR: A total of 77,500 families have got special family card to purchase daily essentials during holy month of Ramadan at subsidies rate.

The initiative was taken by the TCB under the Ministry of Commerce. On Sunday morning, the programme was opened by DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman as chief guest.

In the first phase, the daily essential commodities will be given among special card holders on Sunday.

This was disclosed at a press conference on Sunday morning.

According to local administration sources, against each card per two kg sugar will be given at the rate of Tk 55, two kg pulse at the rate of Tk 65, and two litres editable oil at the rate of Tk 110.

RAJBARI: About 67,364 marginalised and low-income households in the district will get essential items from TCB through cards.

The commodities will be provided at subsidized rates against family cards issued by local administration.

At the primary phase, card-holding beneficiaries will get two kilograms of sugar, lentil, and edible oil each from Sunday.

The TCB has brought some changes to its selling process in order to bring back discipline in the current truck-sell system. Special cards have been arranged for the low-income group people.

They have completed the card-marking work in all three municipalities and 42 unions, TCB sources said, adding, cards are being prepared according to their NIDs.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the decision of selling essential commodities for the betterment of low-income families.

In this connection, a press briefing was held in the conference room of the DC Office on Saturday noon.

DC Abu Kaiser Khan, Superintend of Police MM Shakiluzzaman, ADC (General) Md Mahbubur Rahaman Sheikh and Rajbari Sadar UNO Marzia Sultana were present at the press conference.









