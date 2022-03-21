Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to set up Indian Wells ATP final with Fritz

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

INDIAN WELLS, MAR 20: Rafael Nadal battled past Carlos Alcaraz and the elements on Saturday, beating his talented young Spanish compatriot 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book an ATP Indian Wells Masters title clash with American Taylor Fritz.
Nadal, who claimed a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, improved to 20-0 in 2022.
The 35-year-old superstar was pushed all the way through three hours and 12 minutes by the 18-year-old aiming to follow in the footsteps of his childhood idol.
"I think was my best match so far in the tournament in terms of level," Nadal said.
"In the third I played with great determination against a very difficult player to play. He's great. He has a lot of amazing things."
The array of shots and athleticism that have already stamped Alcaraz a star were on full display in a match that saw gusting winds buffet the players in the second set, sending debris skittering across the court and at one point forcing a readjustment of the billowing net.
Alcaraz's fearless start to the contest saw him take a quick 2-0 lead -- fighting off five of the astonishing 17 break points he would face in the set in the second game.
Nadal won the next four games before surrendering his serve again, but he pocketed the set with another break in the 10th game.
Down 0-40, Alcaraz delivered a drop shot winner, a backhand volley winner and a service winner.
A forehand into the net gave Nadal another opportunity, which the former world number one squandered with an easy forehand miss. He'd make no mistake two points later, pocketing the set on his fifth opportunity.
Alcaraz again seized the initiative in the second set with a break for a 3-2 lead.
That launched a run of five straight breaks of serve, the last another marathon in which Nadal saved five break points and missed two game points before Alcaraz finally put him away.
Alcaraz, who had won just three games in his only prior career meeting with Nadal in Madrid 10 months ago, then calmly served out the set.
As the wind died down again, the third set saw both players hitting winners from every quarter of the court.
Nadal stepped up his attack, coming to the net more in a bid to end the rallies.
A high forehand volley gave him another break and a 5-3 lead.
"In the third I think I played much better," said Nadal, who wasn't slowed by discomfort that had him bring on the trainer for a quick adjustment to his upper back.
"When the wind stopped a little bit I thought I need to play aggressive because if not Carlos is going to go for the shots and it is going to be in his hands."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to set up Indian Wells ATP final with Fritz
AC Milan maintain title charge at Cagliari
Arsenal closer to Champions League return
Chelsea reach FA Cup semi-finals
Bayern brush Union aside to extend Bundesliga lead
Winning start for Nepal in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi  
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka reach last four 
Asif Iqbal welcomes change of name for Gaddafi Stadium


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft