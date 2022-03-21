Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to set up Indian Wells ATP final with Fritz

INDIAN WELLS, MAR 20: Rafael Nadal battled past Carlos Alcaraz and the elements on Saturday, beating his talented young Spanish compatriot 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book an ATP Indian Wells Masters title clash with American Taylor Fritz.

Nadal, who claimed a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, improved to 20-0 in 2022.

The 35-year-old superstar was pushed all the way through three hours and 12 minutes by the 18-year-old aiming to follow in the footsteps of his childhood idol.

"I think was my best match so far in the tournament in terms of level," Nadal said.

"In the third I played with great determination against a very difficult player to play. He's great. He has a lot of amazing things."

The array of shots and athleticism that have already stamped Alcaraz a star were on full display in a match that saw gusting winds buffet the players in the second set, sending debris skittering across the court and at one point forcing a readjustment of the billowing net.

Alcaraz's fearless start to the contest saw him take a quick 2-0 lead -- fighting off five of the astonishing 17 break points he would face in the set in the second game.

Nadal won the next four games before surrendering his serve again, but he pocketed the set with another break in the 10th game.

Down 0-40, Alcaraz delivered a drop shot winner, a backhand volley winner and a service winner.

A forehand into the net gave Nadal another opportunity, which the former world number one squandered with an easy forehand miss. He'd make no mistake two points later, pocketing the set on his fifth opportunity.

Alcaraz again seized the initiative in the second set with a break for a 3-2 lead.

That launched a run of five straight breaks of serve, the last another marathon in which Nadal saved five break points and missed two game points before Alcaraz finally put him away.

Alcaraz, who had won just three games in his only prior career meeting with Nadal in Madrid 10 months ago, then calmly served out the set.

As the wind died down again, the third set saw both players hitting winners from every quarter of the court.

Nadal stepped up his attack, coming to the net more in a bid to end the rallies.

A high forehand volley gave him another break and a 5-3 lead.

"In the third I think I played much better," said Nadal, who wasn't slowed by discomfort that had him bring on the trainer for a quick adjustment to his upper back.

"When the wind stopped a little bit I thought I need to play aggressive because if not Carlos is going to go for the shots and it is going to be in his hands." -AFP