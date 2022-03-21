Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Arsenal closer to Champions League return

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

BIRMINGHAM, MAR 20: Arsenal took another big step towards ending a five-year exile from the Champions League as Bukayo Saka's strike beat Aston Villa 1-0 to open up a four-point lead in fourth in the Premier League.
The Gunners could even increase that gap with a game in hand over fifth-placed Manchester United and were well worthy of the three points against a toothless Villa despite the narrow scoreline.
"We are there with 10 games to go," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "We have this feeling that we really want it, you can sense it and we're going to give it a go."
A run of 10 wins from their last 13 league games has propelled Arteta's men to the front of the race to join Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the top four after getting off to their worst start to a league campaign in 67 years.
Arteta had complained about the tight turnaround his side faced after Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool.
But there was no sign of tiredness from his young side Saturday as they penned Villa back for the opening 45 minutes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to set up Indian Wells ATP final with Fritz
AC Milan maintain title charge at Cagliari
Arsenal closer to Champions League return
Chelsea reach FA Cup semi-finals
Bayern brush Union aside to extend Bundesliga lead
Winning start for Nepal in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi  
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka reach last four 
Asif Iqbal welcomes change of name for Gaddafi Stadium


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft