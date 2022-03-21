Chelsea reach FA Cup semi-finals



Chelsea's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (L) vies with Middlesbrough's English defender Dael Fry (R) during the English FA cup quarter-final football match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England on March 19, 2022. photo: AFP

In what could have been a potential upset, Tuchel's team were never troubled as they made it six successive victories since Roman Abramovich put the European champions up for sale.

Unsettled Belgian striker Lukaku opened the scoring with just his second goal in seven games.

Hakim Ziyech increased Chelsea's advantage before the interval at the Riverside Stadium.

The Blues killed off the quarter-final with minimal fuss after that, ensuring a last-four appearance at Wembley in April as they look to reach the final for a third consecutive year.

Chelsea are operating under a special licence allowing them to fulfil fixtures after the UK government sanctions on Abramovich in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A host of bidders submitted their offers to buy Chelsea from Abramovich before Friday's deadline, offering hope that their current predicament will soon be over.

Tuchel admits he is out of the loop with regards to the sale, but the German has impressively kept Chelsea's players focused amid the off-field turmoil.

Chelsea, third in the Premier League and through to the Champions League quarter-finals, have won 12 of their past 13 matches, with the exception the League Cup final penalty shoot-out loss against Liverpool.

"We were very focused and very serious from the beginning. We showed quality in decisive moments and scored two early goals which gave us a comfortable lead, but the effort was huge to not allow big chances," Tuchel said.

"I'm impressed with the players' focus. We accepted the ownership situation because we didn't cause it. It isn't in our hands, but it was important we showed the right spirit and took responsibility.

"This is very good. If you have the talent, it is a responsibility to show it."

It has not all been plain sailing and following a scathing response from Middlesbrough and even their own supporters, Chelsea had withdrawn their request for the quarter-final to be played behind closed doors after they were denied the chance to sell their full allocation of tickets due to the sanctions.

Tuchel feared his squad would have to make a 10-hour bus journey to the match because of limits on the amount they can spend on away travel before the transition to a new owner.

But they were eventually allowed to fly to Teesside, where they comfortably avoided any FA Cup turbulence.

Middlesbrough had shocked Manchester United and Tottenham in the previous two rounds, but it quickly became clear there would not be a third scalp.

In the 15th minute, Lukaku gave a glimpse of the predatory instincts that persuaded the Blues to pay a club record £97 million to sign him from Inter Milan last year.

Harried deep inside their own half by Middlesbrough, Thiago Silva and Ziyech combined to neutralise the hosts' pressure in a flurry of passes. -AFP







