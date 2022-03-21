Video
Winning start for Nepal in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi  

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Nepal Kabaddi team got off to a winning start in the 2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi tournament beating Indonesia by 47-18 points in their opening group B match held on Sunday at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.  
The winners' dominated the first period of play as the Himalaya Kingdom took by 24-7 lead at the breather.  
Nepal, who finished third in the last edition of the tournament, go one step ahead on the way to the semifinal with the day's win.  
Prodip Mijar of Nepal was given the man of the match award, receiving a cash prize of Taka ten thousand, for his impressive performance on the day.  
Organised by BKF, a total of eight countries, split into two groups, are taking part in the prestigious six-day tournament which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  
Today's matches: Nepal vs Iraq at 5.30 pm, Kenya vs Indonesia at 6.30 pm and Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at 7.30 pm.     -BSS


