Bangladesh, Sri Lanka reach last four 

Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi Host Bangladesh and Sri Lanka sealed their semifinals spot in the 2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi tournament with two successive victories in group A matches held on Sunday at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.

In the day's first match of the second day, Bangladesh confirmed their spot of semifinal eliminating Malaysia by 56-21 points with five creditable 'lona' to secure the full four points from the two matches.

The winners' led the first half by 26-14 points with two 'lona'.

While Sri Lanka defeated England by 44-19 points with two creditable 'lona' to confirm their place of last four securing four points also playing the same number of matches. The winners' led the first half by 29-6 points with two 'lona'.

Lakmohan Dhanushan of Sri Lanka was named the player of the match for his impressive performance on the day.

Malaysia and England, the other two teams of group A, eliminated from the race following their two consecutive defeats in the tournament.

Bangladesh will meet Sri Lanka in the last group A match in the battle of group top scheduled to be held today (Monday) at the same venue.

T-Sports will telecast the match live that kicks off at 7.30 pm. -BSS









