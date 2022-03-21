Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Cup Int\'l Kabaddi

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka reach last four 

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi Host Bangladesh and Sri Lanka sealed their semifinals spot in the 2nd Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi tournament with two successive victories in group A matches held on Sunday at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.  
In the day's first match of the second day, Bangladesh confirmed their spot of semifinal eliminating Malaysia by 56-21 points with five creditable 'lona' to secure the full four points from the two matches.  
The winners' led the first half by 26-14 points with two 'lona'.  
While Sri Lanka defeated England by 44-19 points with two creditable 'lona' to confirm their place of last four securing four points also playing the same  number of matches. The winners' led the first half by 29-6 points with two 'lona'.  
Lakmohan Dhanushan of Sri Lanka was named the player of the match for his impressive performance on the day.  
Malaysia and England, the other two teams of group A, eliminated from the race following their two consecutive defeats in the tournament.  
Bangladesh will meet Sri Lanka in the last group A match in the battle of group top scheduled to be held today (Monday) at the same venue.  
T-Sports will telecast the match live that kicks off at 7.30 pm.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to set up Indian Wells ATP final with Fritz
AC Milan maintain title charge at Cagliari
Arsenal closer to Champions League return
Chelsea reach FA Cup semi-finals
Bayern brush Union aside to extend Bundesliga lead
Winning start for Nepal in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi  
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka reach last four 
Asif Iqbal welcomes change of name for Gaddafi Stadium


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft