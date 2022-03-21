Video
Asif Iqbal welcomes change of name for Gaddafi Stadium

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Bipin Dani

Former Pakistani captain Asif Iqbal has welcomed the decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to change the name of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
The PCB is set to change the name of this stadium, nearly after 50 years purely for financial gain rather than political move.
"Nothing is wrong with this idea (of changing the name)", believes former captain Asif Iqbal.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from England, where the 78-year-old India-born Pak cricketer lives, said, "I think it's a very good one. Naming after Gaddafi had nothing to do with Pakistan cricket. That was purely political".
"The amount of money PCB is going to raise from the sponsors will benefit the development of the game and the players".
Changing the names of stadiums is not new.  
He adds, "In England also quite a few Tests as well as county grounds are named after sponsors and if I am not mistaken internationally too this is happening. In Europe and in the UK most of the football teams and stadiums are named after their sponsors".  


