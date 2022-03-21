Video
BGB retain Independence Day Handball title

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) retained title of the Independence Day Handball competition (men's and women's) beating Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party by 37-30 goals in the men's group final held on Sunday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
The winners' led the first half by 15-12 goals.
It was the third consecutive occasions in a row BGB won the title of Independence Day Handball competition after 2019 and 2021.
In the day's final Mehedi Hasan was the highest scorer with 11 goals for the winners'.
Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.
Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, BHF vice president Nurul Islam, managing committee's chairman additional deputy police commissioner (Shampur Zone) Romana Nasrin, BHF's executive members, were among others, present in the prize distribution ceremony.
Earlier, on the way to the final, BGB beat Team Handball Dhaka by 37-10 goals after leading the first half by 17-3 goals in the first semifinal while Ansar defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 43-25 goals after dominating the first half by 19-13 goals in the second semis.     -BSS


