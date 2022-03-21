

Winners given warm reception

In Thailand, the Bangladesh Archers have won three gold medals and a silver medal in the competition. The team of Ruman Shana and Nasrin Akhter won gold in the recurve mixed team event, Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akhter and Famida Sultana won gold in the women's recurve team event while Nasrin Akhter won another gold in the women's singles recurve event.

Rashiduzzaman Serniabat, acting general secretary of Bangladesh Archery Federation welcomed the archery team with flowers at the Airport.

Rafiqul Islam Tipu, a member of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Archery Federation, and Rubaiyat Ahmed, the Brand Manager of the sponsoring company City Group were among the others present at the airport then.

From the airport, the Bangladesh team went straight to the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium, the prime Archery Training Centre. There, the President of The Bangladesh Archery Federation, Lt. Gen. Md. Moinul Islam (retd), convener of the Training and Archery Development Sub-Committee Farooq Dhali welcomed all the members of the team with flowers from the archery training centre.

The president of the Archery federation offered sweets to the team members and congratulated all the players, team officials and coaches for achieving this success. He urged the players to continue this success in the future.









