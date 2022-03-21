Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI



South Africa's Kyle Verreynne (L) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim looks on during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on March 20, 2022. - The South African team's kit and the wickets are in pink to raise awareness for breast cancer. photo: AFP

Rabada's opening spell burst left Bangladesh in precarious 34-5 but the Tigers recovered from the shaky start to post 194-9, thanks to a brilliant 72-run knock of Afif Hossain

Quinton de Kock, who returned to the fold after missing the first game due to his injury, complemented Rabada's effort with a whirlwind 41 ball-62, as South Africa raced to the victory in 37.2 overs with 195-3.

Bangladesh won the first match by 38 runs. The series deciding third game will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion, where Bangladesh won the first game to snap their losing streak in South Africa, on Wednesday.

Kyle Verreynne struck an unbeaten 58 off 77 with four fours and two sixes while skipper Temba Bavuma made 37.

De Kock and his opening partner Janneman Malan put up 86 off 75 balls for the opening stand to put the side in a position of dominance.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck first to give the side a breakthrough with the wicket of Malan who scored 26.

Soon after Shakib Al Hasan dismissed de Kock after he smote nine fours and two sixes for his 62-run knock.

With South Africa leaving 94-2 in 16th over, after the dismissal of the duo, Bangladesh got a glimmer of hope to hit back into the match.

But the aspiration turned into despair as Bavuma and Verreynne combined for an 82-run for the third wicket stand to take the side closer to victory.

Afif Hossain broke the partnership, getting rid of Bavuma but Verreynne and Rassie van der Dussen (8*) helped the side go past the target with 76 balls to spare.

Afif was ably supported by Miraz's 38 and Mahmudullah Riyad's 25. He shared two important partnerships with those two batters to edge Bangladesh closer to 200, when it looked Bangladesh could have bowled out below 100 after Rabada burst.

Rabada's new ball partner Lungi Ngidi who finished with 1-34 gave the first breakthrough, removing Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal for 1.

Rabada then sliced the Bangladesh top order in an impeccable bowling show. He started with the wicket of Liton Das, who failed to deal with a rising delivery and edged it to wicket-keeper Quinton de Dock for 15.

Shakib Al Hasan, who scripted Bangladesh's victory in the first game, hitting a superb 64 ball-77, this time was out for duck as Rabada got him with another sharp delivery.

Yasir Ali, another hero of the first match, also was victimized by Rabada, who undid him with a short delivery for 2.

Wayne Parnell, one of the three changes of South African got into act, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 11 as Bangladesh were reduced to 34-5.

Much to the delight of Bangladesh, Parnell, who looked dangerous, was sidelined with a hamstring injury after bowling 2.5 overs. His absence made South Africa one bowler short in a pitch, helpful for the pacers.

Afif and Mahmudullah took the full advantage of it and shared 61-run for the sixth wicket stand to help Bangladesh bounce back in the game.

Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who bowled with controlled line, got the reward with wicket of Mahmudullah but Afif and Miraz then brought back memory of Bangladesh's recent match against Afghanistan. In that match, Bangladesh were reduced to 45-6 but their heroics helped Bangladesh win the game, overhauling Afghanistan's 215.

They didn't quite match with that partnership but shared a 106-run for the seventh wicket, which was Bangladesh's highest in this wicket against South Africa. More importantly it edged Bangladesh closer to 200, which still looked good in this wicket.

Bangladesh easily could have gone past 200 but Rabada got back to his second spell with a bang again and removed both of the set batter win the space of two balls, competing his second five-for in his ODI career. His first five-wicket haul (6-16) also came against Bangladesh in his debut match in 2015.

Miraz struck two sixes and one four in his 38 off 49. Afif however sent the ball across the ropes for nine times for his 107 ball-72. -BSS











Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed 5-29 as South Africa leveled the three-match series 1-1, crushing Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second ODI at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.Rabada's opening spell burst left Bangladesh in precarious 34-5 but the Tigers recovered from the shaky start to post 194-9, thanks to a brilliant 72-run knock of Afif HossainQuinton de Kock, who returned to the fold after missing the first game due to his injury, complemented Rabada's effort with a whirlwind 41 ball-62, as South Africa raced to the victory in 37.2 overs with 195-3.Bangladesh won the first match by 38 runs. The series deciding third game will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion, where Bangladesh won the first game to snap their losing streak in South Africa, on Wednesday.Kyle Verreynne struck an unbeaten 58 off 77 with four fours and two sixes while skipper Temba Bavuma made 37.De Kock and his opening partner Janneman Malan put up 86 off 75 balls for the opening stand to put the side in a position of dominance.Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck first to give the side a breakthrough with the wicket of Malan who scored 26.Soon after Shakib Al Hasan dismissed de Kock after he smote nine fours and two sixes for his 62-run knock.With South Africa leaving 94-2 in 16th over, after the dismissal of the duo, Bangladesh got a glimmer of hope to hit back into the match.But the aspiration turned into despair as Bavuma and Verreynne combined for an 82-run for the third wicket stand to take the side closer to victory.Afif Hossain broke the partnership, getting rid of Bavuma but Verreynne and Rassie van der Dussen (8*) helped the side go past the target with 76 balls to spare.Afif was ably supported by Miraz's 38 and Mahmudullah Riyad's 25. He shared two important partnerships with those two batters to edge Bangladesh closer to 200, when it looked Bangladesh could have bowled out below 100 after Rabada burst.Rabada's new ball partner Lungi Ngidi who finished with 1-34 gave the first breakthrough, removing Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal for 1.Rabada then sliced the Bangladesh top order in an impeccable bowling show. He started with the wicket of Liton Das, who failed to deal with a rising delivery and edged it to wicket-keeper Quinton de Dock for 15.Shakib Al Hasan, who scripted Bangladesh's victory in the first game, hitting a superb 64 ball-77, this time was out for duck as Rabada got him with another sharp delivery.Yasir Ali, another hero of the first match, also was victimized by Rabada, who undid him with a short delivery for 2.Wayne Parnell, one of the three changes of South African got into act, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 11 as Bangladesh were reduced to 34-5.Much to the delight of Bangladesh, Parnell, who looked dangerous, was sidelined with a hamstring injury after bowling 2.5 overs. His absence made South Africa one bowler short in a pitch, helpful for the pacers.Afif and Mahmudullah took the full advantage of it and shared 61-run for the sixth wicket stand to help Bangladesh bounce back in the game.Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who bowled with controlled line, got the reward with wicket of Mahmudullah but Afif and Miraz then brought back memory of Bangladesh's recent match against Afghanistan. In that match, Bangladesh were reduced to 45-6 but their heroics helped Bangladesh win the game, overhauling Afghanistan's 215.They didn't quite match with that partnership but shared a 106-run for the seventh wicket, which was Bangladesh's highest in this wicket against South Africa. More importantly it edged Bangladesh closer to 200, which still looked good in this wicket.Bangladesh easily could have gone past 200 but Rabada got back to his second spell with a bang again and removed both of the set batter win the space of two balls, competing his second five-for in his ODI career. His first five-wicket haul (6-16) also came against Bangladesh in his debut match in 2015.Miraz struck two sixes and one four in his 38 off 49. Afif however sent the ball across the ropes for nine times for his 107 ball-72. -BSS