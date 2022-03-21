Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sohan leaves country to join Bangladesh Test team

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Sohan leaves country to join Bangladesh Test team

Sohan leaves country to join Bangladesh Test team

Nurul Hasan Sohan, who was included in Bangladesh Test team for South Africa tour left the country on Sunday.
He will join the Test team in Cape Town where they are now training in the Garry Kirsten Cricket Academy. Bangladesh ODI team is currently playing the three-match series against South Africa.
Sohan however couldn't fly with the rest of the squad due to his wife's illness.
Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series in South Africa, which is the part of the ICC World Test Championship.
The first Test is from March 28-April 1 in Durban while the second Test will be held in Port Elizabeth from April 4-8.
Sohan however has not been in good form since his return to the national team this year.
He admitted it but vowed to make the series memorable if he gets the chance to play.
"It's true that my form is not up to the mark. My fitness level was no also good. But I have worked hard to get me back on track. If I get the chance to play any Test, I will try to play a good knock," he said ahead of leaving the country.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to set up Indian Wells ATP final with Fritz
AC Milan maintain title charge at Cagliari
Arsenal closer to Champions League return
Chelsea reach FA Cup semi-finals
Bayern brush Union aside to extend Bundesliga lead
Winning start for Nepal in Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi  
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka reach last four 
Asif Iqbal welcomes change of name for Gaddafi Stadium


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft