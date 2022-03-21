

Sohan leaves country to join Bangladesh Test team

He will join the Test team in Cape Town where they are now training in the Garry Kirsten Cricket Academy. Bangladesh ODI team is currently playing the three-match series against South Africa.

Sohan however couldn't fly with the rest of the squad due to his wife's illness.

Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series in South Africa, which is the part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test is from March 28-April 1 in Durban while the second Test will be held in Port Elizabeth from April 4-8.

Sohan however has not been in good form since his return to the national team this year.

He admitted it but vowed to make the series memorable if he gets the chance to play.

"It's true that my form is not up to the mark. My fitness level was no also good. But I have worked hard to get me back on track. If I get the chance to play any Test, I will try to play a good knock," he said ahead of leaving the country. -BSS









