Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:12 AM
Water labs to be set up in every upazila

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent 

Water laboratories will be set up in every upazila of the country within this year to free the people from water borne diseases.
Dr Anwar Zahid, Professor of Geology and Disaster Science and Management at Dhaka University and Director of Ground water Hydrology, Bangladesh Water Development Board presented the main article at the seminar titled 'Good Ground Water Management: Justice in Achieving SDGs' at CIRDAP Auditorium on Sunday.
The programme was jointly organized by Daily Bhorer Kagoj, Bangladesh Water Integrity Network (BWIN) and NGO Forum for Public Health ahead of World Water Day.
Anwar Zahid said, "Water is one of the natural resources. Extraction of all natural resources requires government approval except ground water. As a result, ground water is being extracted in an unplanned manner."
He also said, "Rapid urbanization and unplanned water use are increasing the pressure on water. Besides, the demand for water in agriculture is increasing day by day. Due to such unplanned extraction of ground water, the ground water level is going down every year. That is why we have to reduce our dependence on ground water."



