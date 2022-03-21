RMG Sustainability Council commits to ensure workplace safety

The Board of Directors of the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) held a Board meeting at the Amari Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

The meeting was convened by Dan Rees, Director, Better Work, ILO and Neutral Convener of the RSC and attended by all 18 Directors representing industry, brands and unions. Iqbal M Hussain, MD and Acting CSO conducted the meeting with preparation and assistance for RSC staff.

The meeting has taken place with participation of all the Directors where the RSC Board took a number of decisions related to the operational issues of the RSC, especially its financial sustainability and longevity.

The funding of the RSC is also secure, with member brands and industry members contributing jointly to operational costs.

The discussions also encompassed a long-term plan to further develop the organisation to achieve its primary objective of delivering world-class sustainable workplace safety programmes in the RMG industry of Bangladesh to keep it safer and better place to work. The RSC board asserted that the RSC would be instrumental in sustaining the accomplishments made by RMG sector in workplace safety and sustainability.

During the meeting, Iqbal M Hussain, MD and acting CSO of the RSC gave an overview of the organisation's overall performance. He appraised the board that despite significant challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and nation-wide lockdowns, the RSC conducted 5,750 inspections in 15 months (for 6 month no inspection was held due to Covid-19 pandemic) and has been able to reduce the number of Corrective Action Pan (CAP) of the behind schedule factories by 4 per cent.

He added that the number of initial CAP completed factories improved by 8 per cent.









