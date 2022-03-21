Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

RMG Sustainability Council commits to ensure workplace safety

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

The Board of Directors of the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) held a Board meeting at the Amari Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.
The meeting was convened by Dan Rees, Director, Better Work, ILO and Neutral Convener of the RSC and attended by all 18 Directors representing industry, brands and unions. Iqbal M Hussain, MD and Acting CSO conducted the meeting with preparation and assistance for RSC staff.
The meeting has taken place with participation of all the Directors where the RSC Board took a number of decisions related to the operational issues of the RSC, especially its financial sustainability and longevity.
The funding of the RSC is also secure, with member brands and industry members contributing jointly to operational costs.
The discussions also encompassed a long-term plan to further develop the organisation to achieve its primary objective of delivering world-class sustainable workplace safety programmes in the RMG industry of Bangladesh to keep it safer and better place to work. The RSC board asserted that the RSC would be instrumental in sustaining the accomplishments made by RMG sector in workplace safety and sustainability.
During the meeting, Iqbal M Hussain, MD and acting CSO of the RSC gave an overview of the organisation's overall performance. He appraised the board that despite significant challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and nation-wide lockdowns, the RSC conducted 5,750 inspections in 15 months (for 6 month no inspection was held due to Covid-19 pandemic) and has been able to reduce the number of Corrective Action Pan (CAP) of the behind schedule factories by 4 per cent.
He added that the number of initial CAP completed factories improved by 8 per cent.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Water labs to be set up in every upazila
RMG Sustainability Council commits to ensure workplace safety
Covid: 3 deaths, 82 new cases reported in 24hrs
A huge crowd gathers in front of a TCB truck at Segunbagicha
Japan to invest 5tril Yen in India in next 5 years
PDBF ex-MD Aminul sent into forced retirement
Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan
Justice Sahabuddin laid to rest at Banani


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft