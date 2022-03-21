Video
Covid: 3 deaths, 82 new cases reported in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent 

The country recorded three more deaths for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 29,117. Some 82 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,950,609.
Besides, 837 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,870,471and overall recovery rate at 95.89 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The country logged positivity rate of  0.90 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.22 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent.






