Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:12 AM
Modi-Kishida Summit

Japan to invest 5tril Yen in India in next 5 years

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Tripti Nath

NEW DELHI, Mar 20: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's flying visit to India will be remembered for many fruitful outcomes. The most promising of these is an enhanced investment target of five trillion Yen as public and private investment from Japan over the next five years. This follows from the 2014 Investment Promotion Partnership when both sides had agreed for JPY 3.5 trillion investment during 2014-19.
India's Foreign Secretary, Dr Harsh Vardhan Shringla told mediapersons at a special briefing late Saturday evening that three and a half trillion Japanese Yen target set during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan in 2014 has already been surpassed. The two sides also concluded a roadmap for industrial competitiveness partnership.  
The 14th India-Japan summit is taking place after a reasonably long gap of three and a half years, assumes significance for many reasons.  This is Fumio Kishida's first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his maiden official visit to India after he took over last October as Prime Minister of Japan. This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.  
The two Prime Ministers also signed a joint statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is committed to providing Japanese companies a favourable atmosphere. "The India Japan industrial competitiveness roadmap will prove to be an effective mechanism.'' He said that Japan is one of the most trusted investors in India.
Among the agreements that have been concluded are on cyber security, sustainable urban development and decentralized domestic waste water management.
The two sides also concluded seven loan agreements for Official Development Assistance worth Rs 20,400 crore for the period 2021-'22 in areas of connectivity, health care, water supply and sewerage.  
Kishida arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon and left Sunday morning. He is heading to other southeast Asian countries on his way back.







