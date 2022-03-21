PDBF ex-MD Aminul sent into forced retirement

Aminul Islam, former acting managing director of Palli Daridra Bimochon Foundation (PDBF), has been sent into forced retirement as the authority has found him guilty in five allegations which were proven in the departmental investigation against the cases filed against him.

On Sunday, an office order has been issued in this regard. In the office order, signed by PDBF Managing Director Muhammad Maududur Rashid Safder, Aminul Islam has been asked to hand over his directorial charges to its acting Director Shahidul Haque Khan.

He was also asked to hand over his transports and other office amenities to the Joint Director of relevant wing of the state-owned micro-credit authority.

The decision to remove him from the office was taken following the decision and directive of the PDBF governing board, it said.











