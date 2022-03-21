Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Justice Sahabuddin laid to rest at Banani

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent

Former President and Chief Justice Sahabuddin Ahmed was laid to rest beside the grave of his wife at Banani graveyard in the capital on Sunday.
Earlier, the second Namaz-e-Janaza of former president Sahabuddin Ahmed (92) was held on the National Eidgah ground on the Supreme Court premises around 10:30am.
Abu Saleh Mohammad Salimullah, Imam of the Supreme Court Mosque, led the Namaz-e-Janaza.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Former Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Former Acting Chief Justice Abdul Wahab Miah, Appellate and High Court Division Judges, Acting Attorney General SM Munir, Former Presidents of Supreme Court Bar Association, Former Minister and Awami League Leader Asaduzzaman Noor, BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman, Khairul Kabir Khokon and various political parties and people of different classes and professions participated in the Janaza.
At the end of Janaza, tribute on behalf of President M Abdul Hamid was paid to the coffin of the former President. People of different classes and professions paid homage to Shahabuddin Ahmed with flowers on his coffin.
After that, the body was taken to the Banani Graveyard for burial.
Shahabuddin Ahmed's first Janaza was held at 4:20pm on Saturday in the yard of his house in Pemoi village of Paikura union of Kendua upazila in Netrokona. Former President and former Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 10:25am on Saturday. He was 92. In the third week of February, Shahabuddin Ahmed was admitted to CMH in critical condition. The former president had been suffering from geriatric illness for several years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Water labs to be set up in every upazila
RMG Sustainability Council commits to ensure workplace safety
Covid: 3 deaths, 82 new cases reported in 24hrs
A huge crowd gathers in front of a TCB truck at Segunbagicha
Japan to invest 5tril Yen in India in next 5 years
PDBF ex-MD Aminul sent into forced retirement
Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan
Justice Sahabuddin laid to rest at Banani


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft