Justice Sahabuddin laid to rest at Banani

Former President and Chief Justice Sahabuddin Ahmed was laid to rest beside the grave of his wife at Banani graveyard in the capital on Sunday.

Earlier, the second Namaz-e-Janaza of former president Sahabuddin Ahmed (92) was held on the National Eidgah ground on the Supreme Court premises around 10:30am.

Abu Saleh Mohammad Salimullah, Imam of the Supreme Court Mosque, led the Namaz-e-Janaza.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Former Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Former Acting Chief Justice Abdul Wahab Miah, Appellate and High Court Division Judges, Acting Attorney General SM Munir, Former Presidents of Supreme Court Bar Association, Former Minister and Awami League Leader Asaduzzaman Noor, BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman, Khairul Kabir Khokon and various political parties and people of different classes and professions participated in the Janaza.

At the end of Janaza, tribute on behalf of President M Abdul Hamid was paid to the coffin of the former President. People of different classes and professions paid homage to Shahabuddin Ahmed with flowers on his coffin.

After that, the body was taken to the Banani Graveyard for burial.

Shahabuddin Ahmed's first Janaza was held at 4:20pm on Saturday in the yard of his house in Pemoi village of Paikura union of Kendua upazila in Netrokona. Former President and former Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 10:25am on Saturday. He was 92. In the third week of February, Shahabuddin Ahmed was admitted to CMH in critical condition. The former president had been suffering from geriatric illness for several years.











