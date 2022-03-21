Video
Monday, 21 March, 2022
Home Business

Banking Evnets

IBBL holds agent banking confce in Ctg

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Chattogram North Zone, South Zone, Agrabad and Khatunganj Corporate Branches of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (I organized Agent Banking Business Development Conference and Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing at Hotel Peninsula, Chattogram recently, says a press release.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest.
Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, J Q M Habibullah and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, A S M Rezaul Karim and Miah Md. Barkat Ullah, Executive Vice Presidents and Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, Senior Vice President also addressed the programme.
Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank presided over the function. Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the two zones attended the conference.


