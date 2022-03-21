

Sonali Bank inks deal with 31 edu institutions in Naogaon

Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with 31 educational institutions in Naogaon District at the Sadar Upazilla auditorium on 20 March, Sunday. Under the agreement, Sonali Bank will introduce real time online fees collection system for students, automated payroll system for teachers & staffs through Over the Counter (OTC) service, Internet Banking platform and digital alternate delivery channels, says a press release.Bank's Chairman of the Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui attened the chief guest, Additional District Collectorate (Education & ICT) Md. Shihab Raihan, Sadar Upazilla Chairman Rafiqul Islam, District Education Officer Md. Lutfar Rahaman attened the special guest while Member of Parliament in Naogaon -2, Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarkar presided over the programme.Among others, General Manager of Head Office Subash Chandra Das, Deputy General Manager of Rajshahi General Manager Office Md. Sahadat Hossain, Assistant General Manager Md. Mostafa Ali Siddiqui, Md. Ahasan Reza ,Morshed Imam, Jahirul Islam, Al-Mamun, Manager of Naogaon Branch Hafizar Rahaman and Hundred of Educational Institutions` Heads were also present on the ocassion. After the program, In Naogaon District School organized a School Banking Day and open the student accounts.