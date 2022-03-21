Likee introduces new feature to encourage content creators

Popular short-video creation and sharing app Likee has recently introduced a new feature called 'SuperLike' to give the users an opportunity to appreciate their favorite content creators and encourage creators to produce quality contents at the same time.

Owing to abundance of contents in this world of social media engagements, likes are gradually losing the appeal among the users, says a press release.

Whereas, likes are supposed to be a sign of approval from the users and recognition to the content creators. To inspire the users to 'like' only those contents that are good and meaningful and also, encourage the content creators to come up with more creative contents, Likee has brought in this new feature 'SuperLike'.

On the one hand, fans and users, through this new feature, can get closer to their favorite and best content creators by giving SuperLike. Initially, users will be given 10 SuperLikes.

When the stock of likes runs out, the user can take tasks to earn more quota, like inviting friends to join the Likee-family or simply purchasing SuperLike quotas as a way of donation to favourite creators.

On the other hand, content creators can monetize SuperLikes earned from the users as well, which will act as an encouragement to the content creators to strive for something more creative and better.

Nusan Tasim, an active Likee creator with a fanbase of almost 13M, is the highest achiever in this sector. The success of Nusan owed a great deal to his strategies of the high-quality content creation and active engagement with his fans.

On Nusan's profile, it's noticeable that a variety of quality videos were shot in perfect lighting, using good camera giving perfect sound effects.

Gibson Yuen, Head of Likee Global Operations said, "Times have changed, so is the consciousness level of the users. Now, quality contents matter more than ever and if you want to stay in the race, you must produce contents that are intriguing and creative. Taking cue from this changed reality, Likee wants to provide both the users and content creators to engage among themselves in a more meaningful ways by means of creating effective and quality contents."



