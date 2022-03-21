Video
Huawei to raise investment in sustainable green solutions

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

At an online media roundtable recently, the global leading provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices has reiterated its commitment to empowering the green and sustainable future of the digital economy in the Asia Pacific region.
As part of its efforts to create a greener and more sustainable digital world, Huawei will increase investment in sustainable green solutions, leveraging clean power generation, electric transportation, and smart energy storage, to support the Asia Pacific region's goals of cutting carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, and contributing to a circular economy, according to Jay Chen, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific. Through advances like these, the ICT industry is able to help other industries reduce their own carbon footprints.
 "At Huawei, we are working closely with carriers and partners from around the world to explore solutions that help make life better, businesses smarter, and society more inclusive. We'd also love to share how our ICT technology is helping make the world a greener, more sustainable place. Together, we can light up the future," Jay Chen shared at that media session arranged during MWC 2022 Barcelona.
In 2021, Huawei announced to support the digital ecosystem in the Asia Pacific and shared that it would invest $50 million to develop 500,000 digital talents for the Asia Pacific in the next 5 years, and would invest US$100 million over three years to cultivate the startup ecosystem in the region.


