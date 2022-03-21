Workers demand tax cut on bidi production

Kushtia Bidi Sramik Sangram Parishad on Sunday staged demonstration in the district town demanding to protect the bidi industry from the aggression of foreign multinational companies and to reduce tariffs on bidis in the budget for the next 2022-23 fiscal year.

Around Thousand workers under the banner of Kushtia Bidi Sramik Sangram Parishad demonstrated in front of Kushtia Public Library premises around forenoon to press home their demands.

Their demands include reduction of tariff on bidis in the forthcoming budget, withdrawal of 10 percent income tax on bidis, enactment of protection law for advanced bidi workers, ban on issuance of bidi factory licenses without on-site inspection and legal action against counterfeiters.

The labour leaders, later, handed over a memorandum to the chairman of the National Board of Revenue through the Kushtia Chamber of Commerce.

Nazim Uddin, Vice-President of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, presided over the demonstration.

Conducted by its Joint-Secretary Harik Hossain, General Secretary of Kushtia District Awami League M Azgar Ali was present as the chief guest while Abdur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation spoke as the keynote speaker.

Kushtia District Awami League Labor Affairs Secretary Golam Mostafa, Kushtia District Sramik League President Anarul Haque, Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Acting President Amin Uddin (BSc), Organizing Secretary Abdul Gafir, Bidi Sramik Leader Chad Ali and among others were present as special guests.

Addressing the demo, the speakers said, "Millions of workers including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows make a living by working in the bidi sector. But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies.

The government is being deprived of huge amount of revenue. It is even creating confusion in the minds of the people by hiding the real number of bidi workers to destroy the bidi industry and workers. We strongly condemn and protest against this, the speakers said.

