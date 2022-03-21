bKash tops Employer of Choice for 2nd year in a row

Final year BBA and MBA students from selected top 14 universities participated in 2021 Campus Track Survey conducted by Nielsen

bKash, a MFS provider in the country, has once again been ranked as the number one 'Employer of Choice' among 53 multinational and local organizations across all sectors for the second year in a row, according to the results of the 2021 Campus Track Survey conducted by Nielsen. Also, for the third consecutive year, bKash has been recognized as the "Dream Company" in the same survey, says a press release.

The survey was carried out by Nielsen, which is a globally reputed organization specialized in research, insights, data, and analytics. This specific Campus Track Survey is a global product of Nielsen, and is being conducted in Bangladesh since 2013.

The survey's execution and outcome have always been consistent, and bKash has grown year after year, rising to the top of the 'Employer of Choice' list consecutively in 2020 and 2021, as well as being the 'Dream Employer' in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The survey was carried out based on three parameters: i) Industry Preference, ii) Job, Salary and Campus Activities and iii) Aspirational Factors. bKash outperformed in the major parameters with its campus activities, student preferences, attractive salary range, work environment, growth opportunities, and job stability and satisfaction.

In terms of Campus Recruiter Index (across all industries), bKash ranked as top-of-the list out of 53 multinational and local organizations. Due to the good will of the company, positive work environment and frequent campus engagement, bKash has been able to retain its number 1 position as the 'Dream Company'.

In "Best selection process" dimensions, bKash has also secured the top position. This achievement is a recognition by students for the actions bKash has been taking consistently over the years.

Additionally, bKash offers a Management Trainee (MT) program at various universities. bKash's MT program "GenNEXT Leader" offers one of the highest career growth and according to the survey, it is the best among all the MT programs currently available in the market. bKash also offers a paid internship program (bNext) in which students get classroom training, development interventions, and meaningful learning experiences while managing projects that directly impact the business, which is one of a kind in the industry. Additionally, every year bKash arranges around 35 different trainings, grooming and knowledge-sharing sessions for students on relevant topics.

In this survey, the participants were final-year BBA and MBA students who are in the class of 2021 from the top 14 universities in Bangladesh. The recognition received from students for the efforts bKash has made regularly over the years has enabled bKash to become the no.1 "Employer of Choice" and "Dream Employer".













