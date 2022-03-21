Govt continues efforts to provide quality, reliable electricity

The efforts for enabling people access to quality and reliable electricity continue as the government ensured balanced development across the country.

"The sagacious and timely steps of the government, the country have achieved an unprecedented success in the power and energy sector for the last 13 years," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told BSS.

He said electricity generation at this moment is 5 times higher compared to 2009.

He also said the country is getting rid of the load-shedding crisis as its residents are coming under 100 percent electricity coverage to be announced tomorrow.

Nasrul said Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's time-fitting steps forwarded the country a lot especially in power and energy sector.

"Today's Bangladesh is in the process of transformation. After Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has brought Bangladesh to the pinnacle of success in all areas especially in power sector," he added.

According to the ministry's information, about 100 percent people are now getting power supply, which was only 47 percent before 2009.

It said the government has installed 121 power plants, which was only 27 before 2009 and the power generation capacity has stood at 25,514 MW and power connections have been increased to 4.21 crore from 1.08 crore.

Total power generation capacity of the country (including captive and renewable energy) has increased to 25,514 MW.

In the context of implementation of the prime minister's pledge to deliver electricity to every household through integrated development of production, transmission and distribution system, 100 percent people of the country is coming under the electricity coverage.

The ministry said over two crore people have been brought under power coverage through 60 lakh solar home systems and presently, 33 power plants having 13,219 MW electricity generation capacities are under construction.

Besides, constructions of Matarbari, Rampal, and Nuclear power plants are going on in full swing for ensuring uninterrupted electricity in the country, as power demand is increasing day by day, officials said.

Talking to BSS, Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said that Bangladesh has achieved self-reliance in electricity and brought every house under power supply through submarine and solar home system.

"There is no load-shedding in capital Dhaka now as dwellers are hardly facing any disruption of power supply and it was possible due to dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

A consumer from Mirpur area Abdul Wahab said he experienced severe load shedding before 2009 and now he is getting electricity round the clock.

He said the present government made tremendous success in power sector because of the farsighted and capable leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. -BSS















