Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy A03

Samsung has recently launched its newest device of the iconic ''Awesome series''- Samsung Galaxy A03 in the Bangladesh market.

Bringing the most budget-friendly smartphone, the Galaxy A03 comes bearing a high resolution 48 MP camera, massive display, and muscular battery priced at BDT 11,999 only! This featured-packed and affordable smartphone model is available now, says a press release.

Samsung has always been one of the favorite brands among Android fans, especially with its flagships series known to bring industry-leading features coupled with innovative technology. However, flagship phones tend to be expensive, and not everyone can afford them.

Nowadays, people want affordable smartphones with attractive features; thus, to fulfill the fans' demand, Samsung Bangladesh has introduced the latest edition to its ''Awesome series''- Samsung Galaxy A03 at the most affordable price point.















