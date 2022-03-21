Video
BRAC Bank’s TARA card holders to enjoy discounts on Ujjwala course fees

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

BRAC Bank TARA debit and credit cardholders will now enjoy a 20% discount on a complete course and a 15% discount on any single course at Ujjwala Limited, a capacity-building institution for women entrepreneurs, says a press release.
This came as Ujjwala and BRAC Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding on March 14, 2022.The offer ends on March 31, 2022.
Ujjwala started by encouraging would-be women entrepreneurs and providing them with the tools and skills for their entrepreneurial journey, especially in the service sector of Bangladesh.
In five years of its operations in Bangladesh, it has been at the forefront of facilitating and supporting Beauty and Grooming (B&G) professionals to take an established place in society with pride and dignity.
As a non-profit organization, Ujjwala is working tirelessly for underprivileged and vulnerable people's skills and economic development to make them self-reliant.
AfrozaParveen, Managing Director, Ujjwala Limited; Sarah Anam, Head of Deposits and NFB Services; Ashraful Alam, Senior Manager, Merchant Acquiring; and Shuvodhani Paul, Associate Manager, Women Banking Segment TARA; BRAC Bank Limited, were present at the ceremony.


