Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

eCourier, Bandbox signs business deal

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

eCourier, Bandbox signs business deal

eCourier, Bandbox signs business deal

eCourier, a digital based delivery service of Dotlines Bangladesh and the renowned automated laundry service provider Bandbox recently  commenced their journey together through a colorific ceremony.
The agreement signing programme was arranged at the Head office of Dotlines Bangladesh situated in Uday Tower, Gulshan, says a press release.
Bandbox Bangladesh has been a very trustworthy name in the automated laundry service sector in Bangladesh for the last 33 years. On the other hand, eCourier, digital based logistics service providing initiative by Dotlines Bangladesh is always making sincere efforts to make the lives of the customers easier in every respect.
In this course, eCourier has come into an agreement with Bandbox Bangladesh so that the customers can conveniently enjoy the service of the automated laundry chain from the comfort of their own home.
In this programme ,  on behalf of Bandbox, the company director Rubaiyat Jamil and Syed Fahim Ahmed were present. The Marketing Manager Md.Shahjalal, Assistant Marketing Manager Salahuddin Shadhin, Assistant manager (MIS) Md.Ashikuzzaman were also there on the occasion.  From the eCourier side, the chairman of eCourier, Mahabubul Matin attended the ceremony. The Director of Dotlines Bangladesh, Waliul Islam and Deputy Director Mohammad Naeem Akhter, DGM Muntasir Ahmed And eCourier CEO Biplab Ghose Rahul were also present there.
Dotlines Bangladesh is a pioneer in the Digital revolution in our country. Based on the internet, this organisation has been making immense effort and playing a great role in providing various kinds of services and platforms in every nook and cranny in Bangladesh irrespective of rural or urban settings.
Just by making a booking at the ECourier website, it will be ensured that the delivery ambassadors will collect the laundry items from the respective homes of the customers and take them to Bandbox.  After getting them laundered, the laundry items will be sent to the doorsteps of the customers by ECourier. In this way, people of the country will have the chance to get the best automated laundry service at the comfort of their homes very conveniently.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds agent banking confce in Ctg
Sonali Bank inks deal with 31 edu institutions in Naogaon
Likee introduces new feature to encourage content creators
Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales for elites!
Holiday Inn Dhaka begins full-fledge business
Huawei to raise investment in sustainable green solutions
Workers demand tax cut on bidi production
bKash tops Employer of Choice for 2nd year in a row


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft