

eCourier, Bandbox signs business deal

The agreement signing programme was arranged at the Head office of Dotlines Bangladesh situated in Uday Tower, Gulshan, says a press release.

Bandbox Bangladesh has been a very trustworthy name in the automated laundry service sector in Bangladesh for the last 33 years. On the other hand, eCourier, digital based logistics service providing initiative by Dotlines Bangladesh is always making sincere efforts to make the lives of the customers easier in every respect.

In this course, eCourier has come into an agreement with Bandbox Bangladesh so that the customers can conveniently enjoy the service of the automated laundry chain from the comfort of their own home.

In this programme , on behalf of Bandbox, the company director Rubaiyat Jamil and Syed Fahim Ahmed were present. The Marketing Manager Md.Shahjalal, Assistant Marketing Manager Salahuddin Shadhin, Assistant manager (MIS) Md.Ashikuzzaman were also there on the occasion. From the eCourier side, the chairman of eCourier, Mahabubul Matin attended the ceremony. The Director of Dotlines Bangladesh, Waliul Islam and Deputy Director Mohammad Naeem Akhter, DGM Muntasir Ahmed And eCourier CEO Biplab Ghose Rahul were also present there.

Dotlines Bangladesh is a pioneer in the Digital revolution in our country. Based on the internet, this organisation has been making immense effort and playing a great role in providing various kinds of services and platforms in every nook and cranny in Bangladesh irrespective of rural or urban settings.

Just by making a booking at the ECourier website, it will be ensured that the delivery ambassadors will collect the laundry items from the respective homes of the customers and take them to Bandbox. After getting them laundered, the laundry items will be sent to the doorsteps of the customers by ECourier. In this way, people of the country will have the chance to get the best automated laundry service at the comfort of their homes very conveniently.



