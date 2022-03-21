GP simplifies products, services for customers

Grameenphone (GP), the digital connectivity partner to Bangladesh, has simplified its array of products and services, in line with the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), with an ambition to ensure a better user experience for the customers.

The company believes the latest BTRC directives will enable the operator to strengthen further its ability to offer 85 simplified packages, including keeping the provision of carrying forward the unused data if any customer renews the same package before its expiry, says a press release.

GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib said: "Grameenphone being the most loved telecom brand of the country over the last 25 years, has always believed in offering simple yet innovative products and services to bring delight to its valuable customers. As we have been strengthening our 4G experience all over the country, we believe the time is now for customers to utilize the power of digital connectivity best to make things possible from anywhere in Bangladesh. We are also happy to co-create this meaningful portfolio for our customers with the guidance from our regulator BTRC."

According to the new guidelines, any operator can offer 85 data & combo packages under the regular and customer-centric particular package category. They can also offer another 10 data & combo packages under the research and development package category, taking the total allocation of the package to 95, with a validity of either of the four types - 3/7/15/30 days.

GP customers can buy any of their preferred packages from Grameenphone's website very conveniently, and their customers are enjoying carry forward facility of unused data (if customer purchases same package within validity) for a long time which will continue even in the years to come. Moreover, the customers can get a premium experience of telecom services and enjoy extra benefits using the MyGP app. They can avail of any internet or bundle/combo offers and other services with just a tap on the phone.

GP believes that new changes will result in greater benefits for the customers. GP users are already able to stay connected more conveniently with increased connectivity facilities and a 4G network spread all around the country. GP has all its towers covered by 4G to ensure that even the last-mile customers can be brought under connectivity facilities.











