Saudi Aramco says annual profit more than doubled in 2021

RIYADH, March 20: Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its 2021 net profit soared by more than 120 percent, due to higher crude prices, as global economic growth recovered from a pandemic induced downturn.

The announcement came hours after Yemen's Huthi rebels -- against whom Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition -- targeted several locations, including Aramco facilities, in cross-border armed drone attacks.

Aramco, Saudi Arabia's cash cow, did not say if the attacks caused damage.

"Aramco's net income increased by 124% to $110.0 billion in 2021, compared to $49.0 billion in 2020," the company said in a statement.

Aramco achieved a net income of $88.2 billion in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit global markets, resulting in huge losses for the oil and aviation sectors, among others.

A strong rebound last year saw oil prices recover from their 2020 lows, and they have soared to highs not seen since 2014 this year, amid global supply shortages and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. -AFP











