Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi Aramco says annual profit more than doubled in 2021

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

RIYADH, March 20: Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its 2021 net profit soared by more than 120 percent, due to higher crude prices, as global economic growth recovered from a pandemic induced downturn.
The announcement came hours after Yemen's Huthi rebels -- against whom Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition -- targeted several locations, including Aramco facilities, in cross-border armed drone attacks.
Aramco, Saudi Arabia's cash cow, did not say if the attacks caused damage.  
"Aramco's net income increased by 124% to $110.0 billion in 2021, compared to $49.0 billion in 2020," the company said in a statement.
Aramco achieved a net income of $88.2 billion in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit global markets, resulting in huge losses for the oil and aviation sectors, among others.
A strong rebound last year saw oil prices recover from their 2020 lows, and they have soared to highs not seen since 2014 this year, amid global supply shortages and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds agent banking confce in Ctg
Sonali Bank inks deal with 31 edu institutions in Naogaon
Likee introduces new feature to encourage content creators
Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales for elites!
Holiday Inn Dhaka begins full-fledge business
Huawei to raise investment in sustainable green solutions
Workers demand tax cut on bidi production
bKash tops Employer of Choice for 2nd year in a row


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft