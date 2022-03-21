Don Sumdany holds workshop for youths on Walton

Youths have been advised to love themselves and learn how to live with their dreams and perform their responsibilities with the dedication to their respective duties and responsibilities to their country, organization and family.

The advice was uttered speakers at a public speaking event titled 'Walton Presents Rise Above All' held at Krishibid Institution in Dhaka on Friday.

Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy organized the workshop with the aim of skill enhancement for youths and building prosperous career for them. Some distinguished persons from the government, media andcorporate sectors and successful entrepreneurs spoke on the event andshared their stories of successes, failures and overcoming failures in front of nearly 2,000 participants. State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid, Vice-chancellor of Asian University of Women Rubana Huq, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, Akij Ventures Limited CEO Syed Alamgir, Oracle's Country Director Rubaba Dowla, RTV CEO Syed Ashik Rahman, Noize Jeans and LoveGen's co-founder Manish Chauhan, actor Siam Ahmed, founder of 10 Minute School Ayman Sadiq and content creators Iftekhar Rafsan and Raba Khan were guest speakers of the event. Ghulam Sumdany Don, the Chief Inspiration Officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy moderated the event.

Speaking in the 'Vote of Thanks' session Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Golam Murshed said: We have the responsibility of branding our country. We cannot ignore this responsibility as we were born here. This responsibility towards the country should be fulfilled sincerely. It's like a relay race. Our forefathers have fulfilled their responsibilities and left them to us. Now it's our turn to perform the responsibilities and pass them to next generation.









