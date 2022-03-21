Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Don Sumdany holds workshop for youths on Walton

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

Youths have been advised to love themselves and learn how to live with their dreams and perform their responsibilities with the dedication to their respective duties and responsibilities to their country, organization and family.
The advice was uttered speakers at a public speaking event titled 'Walton Presents Rise Above All' held at Krishibid Institution in Dhaka on Friday.
Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy organized the workshop with the aim of skill enhancement for youths and building prosperous career for them. Some distinguished persons from the government, media andcorporate sectors and successful entrepreneurs spoke on the event andshared their stories of successes, failures and overcoming failures in front of nearly 2,000 participants.  State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid, Vice-chancellor of Asian University of Women Rubana Huq, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, Akij Ventures Limited CEO Syed Alamgir, Oracle's Country Director Rubaba Dowla, RTV CEO Syed Ashik Rahman, Noize Jeans and LoveGen's co-founder Manish Chauhan, actor Siam Ahmed, founder of 10 Minute School Ayman Sadiq and content creators Iftekhar Rafsan and Raba Khan were guest speakers of the event. Ghulam Sumdany Don, the Chief Inspiration Officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy moderated the event.
Speaking in the 'Vote of Thanks' session Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Golam Murshed said: We have the responsibility of branding our country. We cannot ignore this responsibility as we were born here. This responsibility towards the country should be fulfilled sincerely. It's like a relay race. Our forefathers have fulfilled their responsibilities and left them to us. Now it's our turn to perform the responsibilities and pass them to next generation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds agent banking confce in Ctg
Sonali Bank inks deal with 31 edu institutions in Naogaon
Likee introduces new feature to encourage content creators
Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales for elites!
Holiday Inn Dhaka begins full-fledge business
Huawei to raise investment in sustainable green solutions
Workers demand tax cut on bidi production
bKash tops Employer of Choice for 2nd year in a row


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft