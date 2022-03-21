New BMW X3 now available in BD

Executive Motors Limited, the official dealer for BMW in Bangladesh, unveiled the new BMW X3 xDrive30e on Sunday says a press release.

"This latest model is designed to build on the pioneering success of the BMW X3 in the premium mid-size SAV market in Bangladesh," said M Shamsul Arefeen, Director Operations, Executive Motors Limited "We're excited to provide our customers a luxurious and practical Sports Activity Vehicle that is agile on the road, regardless of the terrain."

With its redesigned BMW kidney grille, slimmer headlights and new front apron, the new BMW X3 xDrive30e flaunts a sportier appearance. At the front, the more strikingly shaped and larger BMW kidney grille now comprises a single-piece frame for greater road presence. For enhanced visibility, adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function come as standard. Moving to the rear, a black border gives the full LED rear lights a more precise look, while the narrower light graphic now includes a 3D modelled pincer contour and horizontal turn signals integrated in filigree style.

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely modern ambience. Exclusive functions such as the multi-function Sport steering wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function and exterior mirror package add to the comfort. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options create a luxurious feel. The boot has a capacity of 450 litres and can be expanded further to 1500 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seats. The new BMW X3 xDrive30e is available from BDT 120, 00,000 with 5 years of free service, parts, repair and maintenance or up-to 60,000 kilometers.

















