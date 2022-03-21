Govt to set up 70,000 latrines for poor in 35 districts

The government is going to set up 70,000 latrines for poor people in 35 districts to ensure proper sanitation facilities.

With this in view a project proposal has already been sent to the Physical Infrastructure Department of the Planning Commission by the Local Government Department. The total project expenditure has been estimated at Tk 135.91 crore.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will provide a grant of Tk 110.42 crore. The rest of the money will be paid from the government fund. The project will be implemented by the Local Government Department for a period of five years after approval.

Tk 28 crore has been allocated for construction of 70,000 latrines. Besides, most of the sectors are mainly related to foreign travel, training, mentors and vehicle purchase.

According to sources, the project implementation area will be 35 districts including Netrokona, Sherpur, Kishoreganj, Meherpur, Kushtia, Satkhira, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Thakurgaon, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Gaibandha, Chandpur, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Cox's Bazar, Bhola and Pirojpur.

Besides this, it will be implemented in Jamalpur, Narail, Jessore, Jhenaidah, Sirajganj, Lalmonirhat, Comilla, Patuakhali, Narsingdi and Gazipur.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Training has been taken in sanitation work before. That experience can be put to good use. I will say one thing, people's money should not be wasted in any way. That's how we approve projects. I will not give approval if anyone wants. We also have our own body for project monitoring and approval."

The local government department said that the project is being taken up for various reasons. Bangladesh has achieved significant economic growth in the last one decade. It is in the process of being upgraded to the status of a middle income country by 2026. Open defecation in Bangladesh has decreased at a significant rate.

However, about four crore rural people are still not be getting proper sanitation facilities. The Government is working to increase sanitation facilities for the underprivileged and other marginalized groups outside the scope of hygiene. In addition to increasing the basic sanitation facilities, Bangladesh is determined to meet the challenge of achieving safe sanitation facilities. This will enable safe and hygienic treatment or proper removal of excreta.

Numeri Zaman, joint secretary of the local government department said that the project would bring low-income people under sanitation facilities. Besides, work will be done on sanitation policy.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh successfully implemented a pilot project called 'Sector Policy and Sanitation Market Development from 2015 to 2019 through the SDC with the support of the Swiss government. Based on the success of this project, SDC and the Government of Bangladesh have agreed to implement the project.

In addition to the Policy Support Branch of the Local Government Department, Department of Public Health Engineering, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Bangabandhu Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development Academy, Bangabandhu Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development Academy will implement the project.





