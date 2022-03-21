Video
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Stocks witnessed a downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.  DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 67.54 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 6,698.04. Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 23.51 points to finish at 2,434.98 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 13.01 points to close at 1,441.30.  
The daily trade turnover on the DSE also plunged to Taka 6,161.13 million which was Taka 8,357.06 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 380 issues traded, 228 closed lower, 119 higher and 33 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.  
Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by DSSL, Orion Pharma, IFIC and BSC. Takaful Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 6.62 per cent while IFIC was the worst loser, losing 7.64 per cent.  
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 165.47 points to close at 19,655.72 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 99.33 points to close at 11,791.21.  
Of the issues traded, 237 declined, 30 advanced and 15 remained unchanged on the CSE.  
The port city bourse traded 84.50 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 17.56 crore.    -BSS


