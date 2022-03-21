

Jewellery expo ends with big boost for gold traders

BAJUS President and Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir was present at the closing ceremony.

The gala ceremony began with a fashion show followed by a musical performance. The main attraction of the closing ceremony was a mega raffle draw for the visitors of the three-day expo. The total prize money was worth Tk 2.5 million, including the attractive first prize of Tk 1 million.

Thanking the organisers, the participants in the expo expressed their hope that BAJUS, led by its President Sayem Sobhan Anvir, will arrange such a grand event every year.

Ornament buyers said the duration of the expo could be extended.

Former BAJUS President Dr Dilip Kumar Roy said, "The name of BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir will be written in golden letters for this great initiative. The country has a long tradition of jewellery trading and jewellery fine works and BAJUS was established in 1984. But no one before him arranged anything like this for the industry in these long years."

"This expo has left a lasting mark of the ability of our gold traders and showcased the rich craftsmanship of our goldsmiths," Dr Roy said, adding that they have received a huge response from the customers in three days of the expo.

Chairman of BAJUS Standing Committee on Exhibition, Trade and Event Management Uttam Banik said the Bangladesh Jewellery Expo will attract the attention of international gold traders and purchasers to Bangladesh. "Our goldsmiths produce ornaments by their hands. Their fine works are the biggest strength of Bangladesh's gold industry. They can produce ornaments with less amount of gold. We've featured this in the expo and hope that this will attract international buyers," he said.

He said said the biggest achievement of this expo is the way it has sent out a very positive note on the ability of the industry which will make the jewellers across the country more confident. A good number of jewellers from different parts of the country participated in the expo.

The three-day fair ended with a glamorous fashion show, enthralling musical performances of renowned artistes and an exciting raffle draw.







