Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PM’s poverty alleviation model makes landless people self-reliant: Joy

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has attributed landless people's self reliance to the premier's poverty alleviation model saying such initiative made helpless people standing upright in prosperous Bangladesh and empowered them with bringing shadow overhead.
"So far, the government has built one house with land for about 4 lakh uprooted families on the initiative of Bangabandhu daughter Sheikh Hasina. Handing over houses to 1 lakh more families is underway," he wrote on a Facebook post from his verified account on Saturday.
Shedding light on further initiatives for empowering marginal people, he said the government is now taking various measures for earnings of the landless people after ensuring their housings.
"These families are becoming prosperous by utilizing the facilities of the developmental infrastructure of Bangladesh," he added.
Joy said the government allowances are reaching the homes of the elderly, widows, the disabled, and the helpless, adding that, "As a result, their children are returning from their early working lives."
Free education and stipends have helped the new generation of helpless people return to school, he went on saying.
"The benefits of independence are reaching every door, the most of the marginalized people are now daring of dreaming for a better future", he wrote in the concluding remark.
His observations were also substantiated with a visual report incorporating interviews of the beneficiaries who thanked the prime minister for the series of measures transforming their lives.
Md Habibur Rahman, one of the beneficiaries, said, "Leprosy patients used to be loathed in our country. We, 18 people, managed to meet the prime minister.
We sat on the ground, and to our astonishment, she removed the mat and sat on the same ground as us".
Rahman said, "We were offered free treatment and medicine. Our lives were turned around. Our children were provided with education. Today they are even doing their higher education."
Other beneficiaries including people from transgender communities and ethnic minorities also spoke highly on the initiatives meant for including them in the society.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds agent banking confce in Ctg
Sonali Bank inks deal with 31 edu institutions in Naogaon
Likee introduces new feature to encourage content creators
Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales for elites!
Holiday Inn Dhaka begins full-fledge business
Huawei to raise investment in sustainable green solutions
Workers demand tax cut on bidi production
bKash tops Employer of Choice for 2nd year in a row


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft