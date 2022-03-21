

Dr Kazi Shamim new Deputy VC of Premier Univ

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 20: Prof Dr Kazi Shamim Sultana has been appointed as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Premier University (PU). She will hold the post for the next 4 years.Dr Sultana completed his Graduation and Post-Graduation in Physics from Dhaka University.She received Commonwealth Scholarship and a PhD from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.Dr Sultana worked as a Research Fellow at Dhaka University from April 1, 1990 to September 30, 1990.On 13 October 1990, she joined Chittagong University as a Lecturer in Physics. On 12 May 2012, she was promoted to the post of Professor. In her long teaching career, she has published 15 joint and single publications. He has also participated in many international conferences and workshops.