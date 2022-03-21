AUW offers scholarship for Bangladeshi students

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 20: Asian University for Women (AUW) has announced Merit scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the AUW Rubana Haque made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday (March 20) on the university campus at Mehedibag in the port city.

Rubana Haque said, "98 percent of AUW students are receiving full scholarships from private donors around the world.

Announcing the scholarship for Bangladeshi students, Rubana Haque also said, "For the first time since the autumn of this year, we have introduced a scholarship for Bangladeshi students. The scholarship will be based on GPA in SSC and HSC exams."

In addition, the scholarship will be given on the basis of grade and points for A level and IB students. Students will receive scholarships up to a maximum of 80 percent. That is why at the highest scholarship level a student has to pay only a 40 percent fee.

