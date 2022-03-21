Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 March, 2022, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

AUW offers scholarship for Bangladeshi students

Published : Monday, 21 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 20: Asian University for Women (AUW) has announced Merit scholarships for Bangladeshi students.
Vice Chancellor (VC) of the AUW Rubana Haque made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday (March 20) on the university campus at Mehedibag in the port city.
Rubana Haque said, "98 percent of AUW students are receiving full scholarships from private donors around the world.
Announcing the scholarship for Bangladeshi students, Rubana Haque also said, "For the first time since the autumn of this year, we have introduced a scholarship for Bangladeshi students. The scholarship will be based on GPA in SSC and HSC exams."
In addition, the scholarship will be given on the basis of grade and points for A level and IB students. Students will receive scholarships up to a maximum of 80 percent. That is why at the highest scholarship level a student has to pay only a 40 percent fee.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Kazi Shamim new Deputy VC of Premier Univ
AUW offers scholarship for Bangladeshi students
Flag hoisting programme marking the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation
Geography and Environment Department of Jahangirnagar University
Bangandhu's Birth Anniv in Pictures
Dr Mohammad Abul Mansur speaks at a discussion marking the Shab-e-Barat
JU Geography Dept celebrates Golden Jubilee
Bangabandhu’s Birth Anniv in Pictures


Latest News
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
Food prices much higher in Bangladesh than global markets: CPD study
Can blame lot of things but we played poorly: Tamim Iqbal
Fire breaks out at Kalyanpur slum
Shitalakhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 6
Rabada five-for sinks Tigers in 2nd ODI
Former PDBF MD Aminul sent to forced retirement
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukraine and Russia make progress on negotiations: Turkey
People's support to AL rises: Hasan
Most Read News
Launch sinks in Shitalakhya being hit by cargo, 5 bodies recovered
Russia hypersonic missile ‘not a game changer’: US
4 sentenced to death in Narayanganj schoolboy murder
Zelensky imposes restriction on 11 political parties
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
TCB starts 'family cards' programme, 1cr to get essentials
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Momen urges Qatar to supply more LNG
Ukrain blocks total 1,500 Russian media outlets
Lalon festival held at Baraigram in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft