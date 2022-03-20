Video
JU Geography Dept celebrates Golden Jubilee

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
JU Correspondent

Department of Geography and Environment, one of the founding departments of the Jahangirnagar on Friday (March 18, 2022) celebrated its Golden Jubilee on the campus amid fanfare and festivity.
Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the event at Zahim Rayhan Auditorium's seminar room while Pro-VC Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq was present as special guest, said a press release.
Acting chairman of the department Dr Muhammod Nazrul Islam presided over the function while acting Dean of Social Science Faculty of the university Prof Dr Akbar Hussain spoke as special guest. Later, the department brought out a colourful procession on the campus.
The golden jubilee programme was featured with discussion, rally, greeting-exchange and raffle draw.







