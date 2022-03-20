Video
Sunday, 20 March, 2022
US existing home sales fell in Feb amid supply crunch

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 19: Sales of existing homes dropped sharply in the United States last month as buyers struggled to afford homes that remained scarce, an industry survey said Friday.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported existing home sales dropped 7.2 percent in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million, a larger fall than analysts had expected.
"Housing affordability continues to be a major challenge, as buyers are getting a double whammy: rising mortgage rates and sustained price increases," NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said. "Some who had previously qualified at a three percent mortgage rate are no longer able to buy at the four percent rate."
The supply of homes for sales ticked up 2.4 percent last month to a 1.7-month supply at the current pace of sales, up from the record low recorded in January but nonetheless a tight market, NAR said.     -AFP



