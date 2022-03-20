Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russian oil traders switch to pvt dealings from public tenders

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

March 19: Russian oil market participants have switched their trading tactics, favouring private deals over public offerings due to new Western sanctions, traders said on Thursday.
About a quarter of Russian oil exports, including flagship Urals and ESPO Blend oil grades, is usually sold on a spot basis, normally via public tenders in which a number of companies generally have been invited.
As of March 17, Russian oil companies haven't issued any spot tenders for May ESPO Blend, which would normally be offered in tenders by this time. No spot tenders for Urals loading in early April have been issued either, according to the loading plan for April 1-5 released on Wednesday, traders said.
Spot tenders had been a perfect instrument to place spot barrels, and the results of the tenders were used by the market as a price reference.
Since the end of February, however, tenders have been shunned by buyers spooked by sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
As part of its sanctions, the United States has implemented a ban on Russian oil. However, the European Union - a much larger importer - has not.
Even so, there has been a chilling effect on the oil trade with buyers loath to be seeing doing business with Moscow, and US and EU sanctions on Russian banks have complicated deal-making.
"Tenders are of no use now. They only frighten potential buyers," a source with a Russian oil company told Reuters.
Russia's Surgutneftegaz and Zarubezhneft companies have failed to place Urals oil in tenders, while India's ONGC was unable to attract bids in a tender for Sokol crude.
Russian oil companies and foreign buyers have been looking for workarounds to their regular trading practices given the sanctions-related pressure on the market, such as offering alternative payment methods and conducting transactions in alternative currencies.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US existing home sales fell in Feb amid supply crunch
Russian oil traders switch to pvt dealings from public tenders
Netherlands doubles wind energy targets for 2030
Brazil jobless rate up slightly but still lowest since 2016
Bank of Japan says no tightening as oil stirs inflation
US firm Apex Property to expand business in BD
France’s EDF to raise 3.1b euros with state support
Islami Bank Foundation celebrates 102nd birth anniv of Bangabandhu


Latest News
Australia bans exports of alumina to Russia
Bangladesh win 3 gold in ACWR tournament
Further hike in gas price will come as a big blow to masses: speakers
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft